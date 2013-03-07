Ajay Devgn dances to son Yug’s tunes

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn,who is known as a non-dancer,has put on his dancing shoes for Sajid Khan’s Himmatvala.

Reports are that Ajay Devgn’s son Yug was also on the film’s sets when the Bum Pe Laat song was being shot and to everyone’s surprise,Yug asked his daddy dearest to start dancing during the break.

The two-and-half-year-old was sitting with Sajid Khan and Ajay Devgn,when he animatedly pointed at the camera and said ‘Papa Dance’ when they were playing back the shots and listening to the tunes.

Needless to say,Yug won over everyone’s hearts with his innocence on the sets and touching moments with his dad.

Bum Pe Laat is a song for kids which even features them in the song and is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Himmatwala is directed by Sajid Khan,starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah. Presented by UTV Motion Pictures and Pooja Entertainment,the movie is all set to hit the theaters on March 29.

