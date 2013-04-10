Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
After Playboy,What’s next for Sherlyn Chopra?

Written by Sarika Sharma | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2013 12:41:56 pm
Sherlyn Chopra,the first Indian model to pose for Playboy,will soon be oozing oomph on your TV screens daily.

According to reports,Sherlyn Chopra has been roped in to host reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla 6.’

Sherlyn is currently shooting for her full fledged Hindi movie Kamasutra 3D.

Reports further suggest that in the new season of Splitsville,a new feature called Hotness Quotient is going to be introduced,where the contestants will be judged on the desirability factor and not just looks.

In a recent interview to a leading news daily the bold actress had said she considers sex as sacred.

Let’s see what does Sherlyn have to offer in this season of Splitsville.

