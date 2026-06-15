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After criticising Pranit More, Munawar Faruqui asks people to stop slamming him: ‘Tham jao’
In his latest Instagram Story, Munawar Faruqui requested people to stop trolling comedian Pranit More over the Rs 370 biryani controversy.
Comedian Pranit More has been the center of attention since his viral Rs 370 biryani controversy. Along with widespread criticism on social media, many people from the industry have also been reacting to the row. Amid the massive backlash, comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had earlier criticised the objectionable remark, has now urged people to stop slamming More.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Munawar shared a video of himself on his Story, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai ab hum sabko tham jana chahiye. Comedian ne bahut galat baat boli, crowd work mein bhi bahut galat baat hui. Us ladki ne bhi jo bola, main usse disagree karta hoon. Unhone jo bola, mujhe sunna pasand nahi hai, lekin ek level hota hai (I think all of us need to stop now. The comedian said something very wrong, and what happened during the crowd-work segment was also deeply problematic. I also disagree with what that woman said. I did not like hearing any of it, but there has to be a limit).”
He further added, “FIR ho gayi, job chali gayi, career khatam ho gaya, samaj mein izzat chali gayi, sab ho gaya. Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Content ke naam par jo unhe nichoda ja raha hai, bas karo bhai (An FIR has been filed, jobs have been lost, careers have been damaged, and their reputation in the society has been ruined; all of that has already happened. They have faced serious consequences for what they said, but now it is time to stop. The way people are continuing to squeeze every bit of content out of this situation needs to end).”
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The comedian-rapper concluded by saying that Pranit is already paying for what he has done, and everyone should now leave him alone. “Un logon ne jo baat boli, uska zakhm unhe mil gaya. Jab kisi ki laash niklegi na, tab tumhe samajh aayega. Bas karo ab. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Legally unpar jo hona hoga, ho jayega, par tum ab chup ho jao (They have already suffered enough for what they have said. By the time someone loses their life, people will finally realise they went too far. Enough now. Everything has a limit. Whatever legal consequences they are supposed to face will happen, but the public outrage and relentless piling on should stop).”
What Munawar said earlier
A few days ago, Munawar Faruqui addressed the ongoing controversy and took an indirect dig at Pranit More in his social media posts. “I looked it up on Google. Costliest Biriyani? Outcome: Kindly consult with Pranit More,” he tweeted. “Comedians should get their videos edited by attorneys. Very few comics don’t write jokes and depend on the audience,” he wrote in another tweet.
Pranit More biryani controversy
The controversy started on comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show, when a 23-year-old man named Himanshu Jangra shared that he went on a date with a woman where he paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and hence expected a “return” on his investment. Along with Jangra, Pranit was also called out for motivating his remarks and adding onto it like a joke.
As an aftermath of the row, Pranit apologised and deleted his social media accounts. On the other hand, Himanshu Jangra, who was working at Starvik Design, was fired by his company. The Maharashtra Cyber Police also registered a case against Pranit. The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned More and Jangra over the controversial comments.
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