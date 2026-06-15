After criticising Pranit More, Munawar Faruqui asks people to stop slamming him: ‘Tham jao’

Comedian Pranit More has been the center of attention since his viral Rs 370 biryani controversy. Along with widespread criticism on social media, many people from the industry have also been reacting to the row. Amid the massive backlash, comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had earlier criticised the objectionable remark, has now urged people to stop slamming More.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Munawar shared a video of himself on his Story, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai ab hum sabko tham jana chahiye. Comedian ne bahut galat baat boli, crowd work mein bhi bahut galat baat hui. Us ladki ne bhi jo bola, main usse disagree karta hoon. Unhone jo bola, mujhe sunna pasand nahi hai, lekin ek level hota hai (I think all of us need to stop now. The comedian said something very wrong, and what happened during the crowd-work segment was also deeply problematic. I also disagree with what that woman said. I did not like hearing any of it, but there has to be a limit).”