Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Mrinal Sen: He dreamed, breathed and lived cinema

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has said that with the death of legendary director Mrinal Sen, the country has lost the last of the trinity of Sen, Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak. Sen died Sunday morning at the age of 95.

Gopalakrishnan also said Sen was never afraid to experiment with the medium. He said, “Mrinal Sen was one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. With his demise, we have lost the last of the formidable trinity of Ray, Sen and Ghatak in our cinema. He was a humanist to the core, and a filmmaker par excellence. He was never shy of experimenting with the medium.”

Adoor Gopalakrishnan remarked unlike his contemporary Satyajit Ray, early recognition did not come to Mrinal Sen. He had to fight to make a name for himself in the film industry. “He (Sen), of course, had to a fight a lone battle to be noticed as opposed to the early recognition that came to Ray in abundance from the beginning,” Gopalakrishnan said, adding, “But he never gave up. His films have been greatly inspired by the hapless, and the downtrodden. His concern was for the have-nots and the uprooted.”

Gopalakrishnan also talked about his personal connection with the late icon. He said, “For me, he was a guide and an elder brother who always used to have keen interest in my work. Every time I made a film, I was particular to show it to him and get his response. Fortunately he was generous in his comments which encouraged me to continue with my struggles.”

He added, “Cinema was his passion. He dreamed cinema, breathed cinema and lived cinema. This is to quote him when he talked to the students of cinema at Film and Television Institute of India.”