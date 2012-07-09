Aditi Rao Hydari to sing for Hollywood film ‘Ice Age 4’

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will sing the Hindi version of the song ‘We Are Family’ for the Hollywood animation film “Ice Age: Continental Drift”. The 3D animated adventure-comedy film is directed by Steve Martino and Mike Thurmeier. “Continental Drift” is the fourth instalment in the “Ice Age” series,being produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

Aditi has been roped in to sing a special Hindi version of the Ice Age theme song ‘We Are Family’,while the international version has been sung by Jennifer Lopez and other actors,who have voiced key characters in the film.

“Fox Star Studios India will give a unique touch to fun family theme of ‘Ice Age 4’ with the peppy song ‘We Are Family’,which is a global hit already. I will be singing in Hindi and I feature in a special music video as well,” Aditi said in a statement here.

“Ice Age 4: Continental Drift” depicts the trio  Manny,Diego and Sid embarking upon their greatest adventure to date.

“The series just grew on me. I feel that the antics and funny camaraderie of Sid,Manny and Diego make this series watchable again and again. I love how these completely different animals become friends unwittingly and go through the most unusual and unique adventures together in each film,” Aditi said.

“It is perhaps one of the best examples of a complete family film,where there is something for everyone. It has a powerful story,fantastic action,eccentric wit and comedy,and it is in 3D,” she added.

Artistes like Ray Romano,Denis Leary,Queen Latifah,Jennifer Lopez,’Big Bang Theory’ star Kunal Nayyar and Aziz Ansari have lent their voice to the film in English.

The film’s July 27 release will be the biggest release for an animated film in India.

It is also the first animated Hollywood film to be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu,apart from Hindi.

