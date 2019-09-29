Adil Hussain’s Raahgir, Nirvana Inn set for world premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Adil Hussain on Saturday announced his two films — Raahgir and Nirvana Inn — will have their world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF).

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Advertising

“I feel privileged that two films @raahgirthefilm Raahgir and Nirvana Inn’@NirvanaInnFilm will world premiere at the prestigious @busanfilmfest 2019. I play the male lead in both. Along with co-actors, director, producers I also will attend the screenings and Q&As. 5th to 10th Oct,” Adil tweeted.

I feel Privileged that 2 films @raahgirthefilm Raahgir & Nirvana Inn @NirvanaInnFilm will world premiere at the prestigious @busanfilmfest 2019. I play the Male Lead in both. Along with Co-actors, Director, producers I also will attend the screenings & Q&As. 5th to 10th Oct. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 28, 2019

Both the films will be screened under A Window on Asian Cinema section, with Nirvana Inn on October 6 and Raahgir on October 7.

Raahgir (The Wayfarers) is directed by Goutam Ghose and produced by Amit Agarwal.

The film, also starring Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome, is a tale of human empathy in the time of crisis and revolves around three characters and the relationship they form with each other through a journey in search of their livelihoods.

On the other hand, Nirvana Inn is a psychological thriller depicting guilt, fear and reincarnation, directed by Vijay Jayapal. It also features Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.

The festival runs from October 3 to October 12.