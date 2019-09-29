Adil Hussain’s Raahgir, Nirvana Inn set for world premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Toggle Menu
Adil Hussain took to Twitter to share that his two films Raahgir and Nirvana Inn will have their world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF).

Adil Hussain took to Twitter to share the news. (Photo: Adil Hussain/Instagram)

Adil Hussain on Saturday announced his two films — Raahgir and Nirvana Inn — will have their world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF).

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

“I feel privileged that two films @raahgirthefilm Raahgir and Nirvana Inn’@NirvanaInnFilm will world premiere at the prestigious @busanfilmfest 2019. I play the male lead in both. Along with co-actors, director, producers I also will attend the screenings and Q&As. 5th to 10th Oct,” Adil tweeted.

Both the films will be screened under A Window on Asian Cinema section, with Nirvana Inn on October 6 and Raahgir on October 7.

Raahgir (The Wayfarers) is directed by Goutam Ghose and produced by Amit Agarwal.

The film, also starring Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome, is a tale of human empathy in the time of crisis and revolves around three characters and the relationship they form with each other through a journey in search of their livelihoods.

On the other hand, Nirvana Inn is a psychological thriller depicting guilt, fear and reincarnation, directed by Vijay Jayapal. It also features Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.

The festival runs from October 3 to October 12.

