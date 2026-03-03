‘Please help me’: Marathi actor Vishakha Subhedar breaks down, issues urgent plea to PM Modi as son stranded in Kuwait

As actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan make their way back to India after being stranded in the UAE amid Iran’s missile strikes across the Gulf region, another Indian actor has put forth her plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian authorities. Marathi film and television actor Vishakha Subhedar took to her Instagram handle to seek help for the return of her son, who’s stranded in Kuwait.

“Please help me. My son Abhinay is stuck in Kuwait. #IndiaGovernment #NarendraModi #DevendraFadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Saheb, Eknath Shinde Saheb, Raj Saheb. Please help,” she wrote in her Instagram caption as she explained the situation via a video. Crying while speaking, Vishakha detailed the ordeal many like her son are going through currently in Kuwait.

She explained that her son, who was travelling to London and had a layover in Kuwait, got stranded at the Kuwait airport as his London flight got cancelled because of the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US, Israel, and the Gulf countries like the UAE and Kuwait. She claimed that while the airline has put her son up at a hotel in Kuwait, she wishes for him to return home safely as the situation there is quite grim.

Vishakha also asked the Indian authorities, including PM Modi, Maharasthra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray to look beyond the UAE and consider helping the several Indians stranded in Kuwait, including her son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishakha Subhedar (@subhedarvishakha)

Vishakha, who currently resides in Thane, Maharashtra, began her acting career over 20 years ago in 2004. She’s best known for her roles in Nilesh Sable’s reality comedy shows Fu Bai Fu and Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. Renowned for her comic timing, Vishakha has appeared in films like the Ye Re Ye Re Paisa franchise and Pushkar Jog’s romantic comedy Hardik Shubhechha, which released in cinemas last year.

Earlier, Bollywood actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan also took to their social media handles to seek help from the Indian government while stranded in the UAE. “It started when I was at the airport on the 28th. By 1 pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what had happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home,” Esha recalled.

Also Read — Karan Johar says Adar Poonawalla might exit Dharma in a few years, accepts his bank balance doesn’t match his fame: ‘Naam bade darshan chhote’

Sonal Chauhan on Sunday also sought help as she was stranded in Dubai. “Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely,” she wrote on Instagram. Both Esha and Sonal returned to India safely on Tuesday.