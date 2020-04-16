Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away

Ranjit Chowdhry was 64. Ranjit Chowdhry was 64.

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in Baton Baton Mein, Mississippi Masala and Bollywood/Hollywood among more, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 64.

Ranjit’s half-sister Raell Padamsee took to Instagram to share the news of his demise. Sharing a photo of the actor, Raell wrote, “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.”

Son of renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee, Ranjit Chowdhry made his silver screen debut with Khatta Meetha in 1978. He went on to star in Hindi films like Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat, Bandit Queen and Kaante among more.

Ranjit found fame overseas starring in crossover films like Lonely in America, Mississippi Masala, Bollywood/Hollywood, Fire and Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. He also featured in US shows like The Office and Prison Break.

Following news of Ranjit Chowdhry’s demise, celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.

His Bollywood/Hollywood co-star Rahul Khanna shared on Twitter, “Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!”

He added, “I have such fun memories of working with him on Bollywood/ Hollywood, then, on an off-Broadway musical (that we both eventually ended up not doing) and, of course, the dinners at his apartment in New York. Giving you a standing ovation & raising a toast to you, my friend! My heartfelt condolences to his family & especially his son.”

Actor Poorna Jagannathan tweeted, “This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP #RanjitChowdhry”

Ranjit Chowdhry’s funeral will be held today in Mumbai.

