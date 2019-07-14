Academy president John Bailey to attend IFFI’s golden jubliee edition

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey will attend this year’s edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

The festival, scheduled from November 20 to 28, would be held in a bigger way this time as it is the golden jubilee year of this prestigious film event, he told reporters here in the presence of state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Oscar Academy president John Bailey has confirmed his presence for the festival. He would be among several international dignitaries who will arrive in Goa to participate in IFFI,” Javadekar said.

IFFI is being organised in Goa jointly by the Directorate of Film Festival and the state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).

Javadekar held a meeting of the festival’s steering committee which was attended by filmmakers, including Rahul Rawail, Madhur Bhandarkar, A K Bir, Shaji Karun and Manju Borah.

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Feroz Abbas Khan and Subhash Ghai have also confirmed to be part of the steering committee which will design the golden jubilee edition of IFFI, the minister said.

The IFFI was earlier being held in New Delhi. It started being organised in Goa since 2004 under the leadership of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Javadekar said a special tribute would be paid to Parrikar during the festival this year, considering the late BJP leader’s contribution towards the event.

The festival will also remember Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth year is being commemorated across the country, he said, adding that an exhibition depicting the life of the Father of the Nation would be organised.

Russia has shown a keen interest to be an international partner for this year’s edition, he said, adding that a large contingent from that country is expected to arrive in Goa for the event.

Considering the scale of the festival, students of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, would be part of the organising team, Javadekar said.

“These students will get a first-hand experience of managing the show as they will be part of the management committee,” he said.

More screens would be added to the festival this year as many of the popular films get an overwhelming response from delegates, the minister said.

The festival is currently held at three venues here — Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium, Kala Academy and ESG complex.