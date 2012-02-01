Abhishek Bachchan to receive Green Globe award

Bollywod actor Abhishek Bachchan will receive Green Globe award for outstanding efforts in fighting climate changes by a celebrity.

The 35-year-old actor will be honoured by Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 4th Panasonic Green Globe Foundation awards tomorrow.

The awards have been instituted to salute the efforts of organisations and individuals fighting climate change through their work in environment preservation and regeneration.

The ‘Terminator’ star will be the guest of honour at the event. This will be the first time that ‘Arnie’,as fans fondly call him,is visiting India.

The former Mr Universe,Schwarzenegger also served as the governor of California.

