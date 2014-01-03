Aamir Khan wants to act opposite Kiran Rao

Whenever a real life couple decides to come together for a project,it generates a huge curiosity among the audience.

Earlier,it was Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in ‘Fida’ and ‘Jab We Met’; Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Guru’ and ‘Dhoom 2’.

For a forth- coming movie,the pairing how- ever will be of a different kind – an actor and his director wife.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao could be seen on the silver screen for the first time.

A source close to Khan informed us,”At this point,Aamir is contemplating doing a mature romantic film,and that is how this script came his way.

While discussing the script,he felt Kiran would be perfect for the role. Infact,he is a big fan of her acting prowess since ‘Lagaan’,in which she was the assistant director.

He wanted her to do Yasmins role in ‘Dhobi Ghat’. But she was clear she couldnt act and direct in the same frame. So,now it remains to be seen if Kiran will do the film.

However,when we messaged Rao for confirmation,she did not revert back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App