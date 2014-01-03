Aamir Khan wants to act opposite Kiran Rao

Whenever a real life couple decides to come together for a project,it generates a huge curiosity among the audience.
Earlier,it was Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in ‘Fida’ and ‘Jab We Met’; Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Guru’ and ‘Dhoom 2’.
For a forth- coming movie,the pairing how- ever will be of a different kind – an actor and his director wife.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao could be seen on the silver screen for the first time.
A source close to Khan informed us,”At this point,Aamir is contemplating doing a mature romantic film,and that is how this script came his way.
While discussing the script,he felt Kiran would be perfect for the role. Infact,he is a big fan of her acting prowess since ‘Lagaan’,in which she was the assistant director.
He wanted her to do Yasmins role in ‘Dhobi Ghat’. But she was clear she couldnt act and direct in the same frame. So,now it remains to be seen if Kiran will do the film.
However,when we messaged Rao for confirmation,she did not revert back.
