scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022
Live now

68th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Suriya and Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

68th National Film Awards: Filmmaker Vipul Shah headed the jury for the feature film category this year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 5:07:08 pm
ajay devgn suriya national awardAjay Devgn and Suriya win big at the 68th National Film Awards.

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday.

Talking about the awards, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI, “I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job.”

Filmmaker Vipul Shah, who headed the jury for the feature film category, told ANI, “It has been heartening to see the kind of response that was received and the number of films that we got to see. And these were very difficult Covid times during which these films were either made or being made.”

The jury for the non-feature film category was headed by Chitrartha Singh and the Best Writing on Cinema category is chaired by journalist Anant Vijay.

Singh said, “We have been able to review close to 140 non-feature films including documentaries and it is amazing to see the kind of content that has come forth, especially from areas like the North East.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about the 68th National Film Awards ceremony.

17:07 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Manoj Muntashir on winning National Award: 'I am exhilarated'

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir who won the Best Lyrics award for the movie Saina talked to indianexpress.com after his big win. He said, "When a writer picks up a pen to write for films, this is all he dreams of. I am exhilarated and thankful to the jury."

17:05 (IST)22 Jul 2022
68th National Film Awards: The complete list of winners

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi. For the complete list of winners, click here.

17:03 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Best Costume Designer award goes to..

Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla won the award for Best Costume Designer for the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. 

16:59 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Award for Best Music Direction (Background Music) goes to..

GV Prakash won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Background Music) for the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru.

16:57 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Thaman S wins National Award for Best Music Direction (Songs)

Music director Thaman S won the award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. 

16:54 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Sumi is the Best Children's Film

The National Award for the Best Children's Film is won by the Marathi film Sumi, helmed by Amol Vasant Gole.

16:53 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Best Direction award goes to..

The National Award for Best Direction goes to Sachidanandan KR for the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

16:49 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Aparna Balamurali wins National Award for Best Actress

Aparna Balamurali who played the lead role in the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru won the National Award for Best Actress.

More from Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life changed after her father told her &#821...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life changed after her father told her &#821...
Vijay Deverakonda says the north, south film industry have always been wo...
Vijay Deverakonda says the north, south film industry have always been wo...
Koffee with Karan Season 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts with her sas...
Koffee with Karan Season 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts with her sas...
Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa recalls her days of struggle where she waited...
Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa recalls her days of struggle where she waited...
Akshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female...
Akshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female...
More from Entertainment >>
16:47 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Best Supporting Actor award goes to..

Actor Biju Menon won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. 

16:44 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Best Actor award goes to..

The National Award for Best Actor was shared by actor Suriya (Soorarai Pottru) and Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero)

16:43 (IST)22 Jul 2022
The award for Best Lyrics goes to..

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir won the National Award for Best Lyrics for the movie Saina. 

16:41 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Awards in the Feature Film Category are:

Best Dimasa Film: Sekmkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Kannada Film: Dollu 

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

16:32 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Awards in the Non Feature Film category are:

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar 

Best cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa

Best investigative film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh 

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges 

Best Biographical film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana (Dangi)

16:20 (IST)22 Jul 2022
The most film-friendly state is..

The award for the most film-friendly state goes to Madhya Pradesh. The jury of the category was headed by Priyadarshan. 13 states of the country applied in the category.

16:17 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Where to watch 68th National Film Awards announcement

You can watch the National Film Awards announcement live on Press Information Bureau's official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

16:09 (IST)22 Jul 2022
68th National Awards to be announced soon

The 68th National Awards will soon be announced. Last year, the awards were only announced but not presented physically at a ceremony due to coronavirus. 

Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, starring Mohanlal, won the Best Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the Best Director award for the film Bahattar Hoorain. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the Best Actor award for Bhosle and Asuran, respectively, while Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Vijay Sethupathi took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Super Deluxe, while Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in The Tashkent Files.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd