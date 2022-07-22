68th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Suriya and Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday.

Talking about the awards, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI, “I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job.”

I am delighted to receive the 68th National Film Awards report presented by the jury members. •Sh Vipul Shah, Chair Feature Film Jury

•Sh Chitrartha Singh, Chair Non Feature Jury

•Sh Anant Vijay, Chair Best Writing of Cinema

•Sh Priyadarshanand,Chair Most Film Friendly State pic.twitter.com/HhdsSp12g6 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2022

Filmmaker Vipul Shah, who headed the jury for the feature film category, told ANI, “It has been heartening to see the kind of response that was received and the number of films that we got to see. And these were very difficult Covid times during which these films were either made or being made.”

The jury for the non-feature film category was headed by Chitrartha Singh and the Best Writing on Cinema category is chaired by journalist Anant Vijay.

Singh said, “We have been able to review close to 140 non-feature films including documentaries and it is amazing to see the kind of content that has come forth, especially from areas like the North East.”