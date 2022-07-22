68th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Suriya and Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday.
Talking about the awards, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI, “I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job.”
I am delighted to receive the 68th National Film Awards report presented by the jury members.
•Sh Vipul Shah, Chair Feature Film Jury
•Sh Chitrartha Singh, Chair Non Feature Jury
•Sh Anant Vijay, Chair Best Writing of Cinema
•Sh Priyadarshanand,Chair Most Film Friendly State pic.twitter.com/HhdsSp12g6
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2022
Filmmaker Vipul Shah, who headed the jury for the feature film category, told ANI, “It has been heartening to see the kind of response that was received and the number of films that we got to see. And these were very difficult Covid times during which these films were either made or being made.”
The jury for the non-feature film category was headed by Chitrartha Singh and the Best Writing on Cinema category is chaired by journalist Anant Vijay.
Singh said, “We have been able to review close to 140 non-feature films including documentaries and it is amazing to see the kind of content that has come forth, especially from areas like the North East.”
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir who won the Best Lyrics award for the movie Saina talked to indianexpress.com after his big win. He said, "When a writer picks up a pen to write for films, this is all he dreams of. I am exhilarated and thankful to the jury."
Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla won the award for Best Costume Designer for the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.
GV Prakash won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Background Music) for the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru.
Music director Thaman S won the award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
The National Award for the Best Children's Film is won by the Marathi film Sumi, helmed by Amol Vasant Gole.
The National Award for Best Direction goes to Sachidanandan KR for the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Aparna Balamurali who played the lead role in the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru won the National Award for Best Actress.
Actor Biju Menon won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
The National Award for Best Actor was shared by actor Suriya (Soorarai Pottru) and Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero)
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir won the National Award for Best Lyrics for the movie Saina.
Best Dimasa Film: Sekmkhor
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: Bridge
Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar
Best cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa
Best investigative film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Biographical film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana (Dangi)
The award for the most film-friendly state goes to Madhya Pradesh. The jury of the category was headed by Priyadarshan. 13 states of the country applied in the category.
