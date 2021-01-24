51st International Film Festival of India: Winners list

Danish film Into the Darkness, director Chen-Nien Ko and actress Zofia Stafiej were among the big winners of 51st IFFI. (Photos: PIB)

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its coveted award ceremony on the closing day of the festival on Sunday in Goa. While Danish World War II drama Into the Darkness won the Golden Peacock Award, Tzu-Chuan Liu and Zofia Stafiej won the top acting honours.

During the closing ceremony, 51st IFFI jury chairman Pablo Cesar heaped praise on the films in competition this year. “We are very happy with the wide and varied themes showcased in the films selected for the festival, especially those that make us reflect on individual freedoms, rights of children and all the people of this world, empowerment of women and memories of things that some people have done which we are sure we never want to happen again. Thank you IFFI for selection of films which are rich in content and aesthetic search,” Cesar said via a video message.

Here is a look at the winners of 51st IFFI:

Golden Peacock Award – Into the Darkness

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Male – Tzu-Chuan Liu, The Silent Forest

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Female – Zofia Stafiej, I Never Cry

Silver Peacock Award for Best Director – Chen-Nien Ko, The Silent Forest

Best Debut Director Award – Cássio Pereira dos Santos, Valentina

Danish World War II drama ‘Into the Darkness’ bags Golden Peacock Award at #IFFI51 The film by Anders Refnis is a gripping dive into the complex emotional turmoil which the people of Denmark had to undergo, during the Nazi occupation of the country pic.twitter.com/PLAvp8gN8D — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2021

Special Mention Award – Kripal Kalita, Bridge

Special Jury Award – Kamin Kalev, February

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award – Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Meters

Indian Personality of the Year Award – Biswajit Chatterjee