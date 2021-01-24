51st International Film Festival of India: Winners list

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its coveted award ceremony on the closing day of the festival on Sunday in Goa. While Danish World War II drama Into the Darkness won the Golden Peacock Award, Tzu-Chuan Liu and Zofia Stafiej won the top acting honours.
During the closing ceremony, 51st IFFI jury chairman Pablo Cesar heaped praise on the films in competition this year. “We are very happy with the wide and varied themes showcased in the films selected for the festival, especially those that make us reflect on individual freedoms, rights of children and all the people of this world, empowerment of women and memories of things that some people have done which we are sure we never want to happen again. Thank you IFFI for selection of films which are rich in content and aesthetic search,” Cesar said via a video message.
Here is a look at the winners of 51st IFFI:
Golden Peacock Award – Into the Darkness
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Male – Tzu-Chuan Liu, The Silent Forest
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Female – Zofia Stafiej, I Never Cry
Silver Peacock Award for Best Director – Chen-Nien Ko, The Silent Forest
Best Debut Director Award – Cássio Pereira dos Santos, Valentina
Special Mention Award – Kripal Kalita, Bridge
Special Jury Award – Kamin Kalev, February
ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award – Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Meters
Indian Personality of the Year Award – Biswajit Chatterjee
