33 films in environmental fest from Dec 5

The first edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival was announced recently with a line-up of 33 films, selected from over 100 films submitted from over 14 countries.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will be organised online between December 5 and 13.

The films to be showcased during the festival include features, documentaries, animation and shorts, and will cover a variety of topics – ranging from climate change, biodiversity, habitats, urban life and food systems to energy, sustainability, wildlife, conservation, social justice, protection and restoration of wildlife places.

Kunal Khanna, who founded the festival with Neha Shreshta, Marie Schega and Rudransh Mathur, said, “In the coming years, the festival will include virtual reality, as well as a youth and a local engagements programme.”

