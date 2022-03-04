22nd MAMI: Faraz Ali’s Shoebox is an unsentimental elegy for Allahabad

“Replace” the mixer if it doesn’t work. Move on from a relationship if it’s unrelenting. Unlike our “repair”-predisposed ancestors, for our order-in generation, replacing comes easy. Filmmaker Faraz Ali, too, on a visit home, and seeing his father labour over an old iron with screwdrivers, suggested purchasing a new one online instead.

Ali channels that sense of belonging, sentimentality for things, and preserving one’s way of life — wresting it from the conflict between past/heritage/roots and what people are doing to it — into his debut feature film, Shoebox, that documents a shape-shifting city — Allahabad. At its centre is a linguistically distinctive probashi, UP-ite Bengali family. The film that reached Indian audiences via the Dharamshala International Film Festival last year is streaming, in Jio MAMI Film Festival line-up’s Spotlight segment, for 48 hours on March 4-6 (noon to noon).

Set in a spatiotemporal reality when the city of Allahabad was becoming Prayagraj, Ali’s Shoebox is a gentle elegy for his city, before the old world gave in to the new. Shoebox is a metonym for “the city”, which — to borrow from Allahabad-based poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, who along with author Neelum Saran Gour, were Ali’s reference points to a lost past (the mythical river Saraswati, the colonial-era Gothic architecture) — is “a story of dust to dust…one reason why some of us who live here love it so much”. When the news was official, and the city’s name changed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Ali felt someone had changed the address of his house and was asking him to pay for the new nameplate.

Ali’s gaze cycles mid-pace through his fast-changing, gentrifying city, taking in the metamorphosis, a way of life razed to dust. Mahesh Aney’s lens (cinematographer for Swades) captures the chaos (traffic jams, crowds, Mahakumbh prep) and the transition (flyovers, malls, multiplexes). The heat (protests and debates), in mustard hues, plays out on the streets as the blue interior shots elicit the emotionally cold and disconnected. Ali and the film’s protagonist Mampu (Amrita Bagchi) stand in the midst of a see-saw of binaries: erect/erase, old/new, sentimental/sensible, stasis/movement, love/hate, proximity/distance, etc. The rabbit hole of nostalgia, which can become too saturated, is purposely avoided.

Bagchi, who lost her mother days before the shooting, was still numb and, perhaps, in denial. Her anger and grief, yet to surface. As the reticent Mampu, she tries to understand, and connect with her stubborn father Madhav Chatterjee (Purnendu Bhattacharya), whose non-existent stick was a veiled, empty threat of a benevolent father. Shoebox is also a bittersweet father-daughter tale, where the shoebox is a reminder of loss and death; it foreshadows the future.

Madhav is a dinosaur in the new ecosystem. He wants to hold on to, and not let builders “replace”, his Palace Theatre single-screen cinema hall (shot at Mansarovar Cinema, the real Palace Theatre, Allahabad’s oldest, had shows in full swing) with a multiplex-mall. Characters like Madhav inhabit our lives. His sentimentality, adamancy costs his family dearly.

Ali peppers fiction with documentary elements, though the name-change debate outside the university feels tad coerced. Inspired by Werner Herzog’s theory of truth and idea of urgency, lessons Ali learnt at a fellowship with the German filmmaker years ago, he shot Shoebox between December 2018 and January 2019, while the city was in a churn — replete with earth mowers, flyover construction, men painting walls.

Ali is a ’90s child reflecting on a childhood of playing with WWF cards, when Hulk Hogan and Undertaker were best buddies, when schools were bunked to catch reruns of ’70s-’80s Hindi cinema in theatres. A time not yet consumed by capitalism, when the sociable experience included people from all walks of life, sitting under the same roof, inhaling the same air, cheering together to Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard (1985) on the big screen. As the economy grew, the social classes also grew apart. And internal violence in cities began to brew.

The early 2000s sounded the death knell for single-screen theatres, a National Film Archive of India internship got Ali interested in film history and archiving, but his fascination with the science, mechanism of projection started young, mesmerised by the silver beam of light, the dust particles dancing in the darkness of a movie theatre. A young Mampu and friend Kaustabh are equally drawn to the magical dark world of a movie theatre.

The old photo albums in the shoebox that the adult Mampu scours through when visiting her now-ailing, still-stubborn father years later, are reminiscent of the Masoom (1983) child looking at the images of his dead mother in a Rubik’s Cube, or of another son looking at his dead mother’s photos in Udaan (2010). Shoebox is a reminder of the past: a destroyed science project (a broken projector), of loss (dead wife/mother). The story is fleshed out in the flashbacks. Doom evinced in Mampu’s visions of her dead grandfather playing the sarod at the movie theatre. The shoebox is a museum of memories, of a built world (Mampu’s projector, Madhav’s theatre), a memento. It is also, like the clock, and the hidden cigarette, memento mori — cue for impermanence.

When it’s Allahabad, can the Bachchans be far behind? But in the change also lies a diminishing relevance of the city’s poster boy of yore: Amitabh Bachchan. From the silver screen, he becomes a reflection/mural on a wall, and eventually even that gets covered by a new building. While the desolation, heightened in muted blue filters and aching sarod notes, doesn’t wriggle your innards to make you weep in despair like, say, little Toto and projector-man Alfredo did in Cinema Paradiso (1988), the impassive Shoebox shows that breaking generational patterns of violence is the only way individuals and society can heal.

