Thursday, June 14, 2018
127 Hours star James Franco blasted by neighbours

The actor is accused of running a film production company out of his home.

Written by PTI | Los Angeles | Published: March 13, 2013 10:34:51 am
127 Hours star James Franco’s neighbours have accused the actor of disrupting a residential area by running a film production company out of his home.

The 34-year-old recently purchased a house in Silver Lake,LA and a group of residents there have now written an open letter complaint to the actor,reported Hollywood Life.

In the note,the neighbours allege Franco does not live at the property and that their grievances over production vehicles blocking their driveways have been ignored by a female employee of the actor,named Iris.

“At first we were pleased to have Mr Franco living next door. His work in Milk and his academic pursuits made us happy he was on our street. That is no longer the case. If,in fact,Mr Franco has purchased the house next door,it does not appear to be inhabited by the actor; it does appear to be inhabited by several people who are working for him.

“The property has become a production house. In fact,Iris,who works for the actor informed me that they are running production from the house,” the note read.

