Emily in Paris Season 3 review: The Lily Collins-starrer is a gorgeous escapist fare

After two seasons of making mistakes and moving on to making new ones, while miraculously fixing every problem around her in a jiffy, Emily Cooper (Collins), the perky, hyper-energetic marketing executive from Chicago, seems to be more adept at the Parisian ways. Her French is better even though she mixes up champagne with champignon (mushroom). So is her understanding of the people and culture of Paris. But the drama that her love life and career choices are supposed to roll out is tepid compared to what’s promised in the trailer.

The second season ended in a cliffhanger finale, leaving Emily at a professional and personal crossroad. Her colleagues at Savoir staged a walkout calling it a “French revolution”, leaving Emily’s heavily pregnant American boss and mentor, Madeline (Kate Walsh), livid. While Emily can’t think of disappointing Madeline, she is tempted to join Sylvie (Leroy-Beaulieu) and her other French colleagues as they open a new agency and try to rebuild their business. Then, there is the perennial romantic dilemma in her life — should she go for her British boyfriend Alfie (Laviscount) or the hot but unavailable French chef Gabriel (Bravo). These problems, however, sort themselves out soon after building the tension, at least for the time being, in the show’s typical fashion. And, Emily strides through the streets of Paris in her very high heels, taking selfies and posting on Instagram incessantly.

While the storyline remains shallow, the wardrobe of its main characters continues to be spectacular. Other than couture, what makes this season work is the attention it pays to its supporting cast. Emily still saves the day by invariably being in the right place at the right time. But we get to know the other characters better. In the last season, Mindy (Park), daughter of a rich Chinese businessman trying to make it as a singer in Paris, had emerged as one of the popular characters. In this season, she not only finds her toehold as a jazz singer but gets entangled in a love triangle. In fact, love triangles are this season’s USP as the writers rely on them heavily to create drama.

From the beginning, we knew Sylvie, behind her sophistication and sass, was a real badass. She gets to bare her claws as well as reveal her vulnerabilities. Sly and intelligent, she knows how to reclaim her space, literally, and dislodge Madeline. Sylvie’s approach to business has always been prioritising her clients over money. And she chooses to honour her friendship with iconic fashion designer Pierre Cadeau at the cost of displeasing one of the biggest fashion companies. She makes her own rules — be it how to handle her agency or live her life.

Gabriel has so far been somewhat enigmatic, an unattainable charming chef that Emily has been pining forever since she set her foot in Paris. There is more to him than being a trope in a romantic comedy. Gabriel has ambitions of getting a Michelin star. He lets his guard down on a drunken night and dreams of leading a normal family life. But the show needed more from Emily than snipping off her front hair and getting “truma bangs”.

Emily in Paris, in spite of being low on drama and surprises, serves as a gorgeous escapist fare, perfect as a year-end watch. Once you stop wondering about the plot and start paying attention to Emily’s tulle dress, knee-high boots or Mindy in a red latex outfit inspired by dominatrix attire, or Sylvie wearing her attitude and plunging necklines with her trademark aplomb, the show won’t seem so monotonous. Soak up its insouciant vibe.

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat

Creator: Darren Star