Emily In Paris S3 first impression: Emily Cooper takes a scenic route to becoming a ‘Ringarde’

The third season of Emily In Paris opens with Emily Cooper, the junior-executive associate from Chicago, finally having a sense of belonging in the French capital. A dramatic note is struck at the outset with Emily perched at the edge of the Eiffel Tower and Madeline and Sylvie, her two nightmares/bosses, standing in front of her. If history is anything to go by, Emily enjoys juggling two things at once, even though this season she is not stuck between two potential love interests.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau is on her toes as she tries to tear down Kate Walsh aka Madeline Wheeler. After Madeline takes control of Savoir, its French employees Sylvie, Emily, Julien and Luc leave the marketing company to launch their own. However, Emily is torn between Madeline’s Savoir and Sylvie’s “Sass Factory”, a rough translation of their company’s likely French name.

Makeovers, heartbreaks, resignations, and colorful fits -– Emily is once again caught in a tough place, but this time she is too busy juggling two jobs to be spotted “Instagramming”. Emily gives herself a makeover by chopping her hair and donning “trauma bangs” and not everyone is in favour of the new look. The first three episodes are all about Sylvie and Madeline’s catfight, in which they strive to destroy each another. Emily struggles to convince the two, and one of her bosses fires her as a result of her conflicting loyalties.

Emily’s on-screen love interest this season is Lucien Laviscount aka Alfie, but their romance will make you grimace with lines like “Is your career more essential than the love of your life?” Ashley Park aka Mindy finally lands the much-needed gig at a club, but will she accept it by leaving their band? Seeing Emily juggle two jobs and nearly lose both, Mindy seemed to have taken the lesson to heart. This season, Camille Razat aka Camille and Bravo aka Gabriel go easy on each other, but it is clear that everything is not good in the hood.

Fans of Emily Cooper won’t miss anything this season, even her “colourful” office fits, because everything else about her remains the same, including her indecisiveness, matching bags, the vintage Courrèges dresses, and how she navigates through problems. The makers did their best to portray Sylvie as the marketing industry’s Miranda Preistly, but we’re not really sure if Emily would become her Andrea Sachs.