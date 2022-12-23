scorecardresearch
Dulquer Salmaan celebrates 11 years of marriage with Amal Sufiya: ‘I don’t know where the time went…’

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya celebrated eleven years of marriage on Thursday, and the Malayalam actor took to Instagram to share post remembering some of the milestones in their life together.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salman and Amal Sufiya celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary on Thursday, and Dulquer took to Instagram to share some memories with his wife. Dulquer posted three photos featuring both of them and recalled some of the milestones in their life together.

He wrote, “Super late post ! But you know todays been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram. Happy Eleven Years Am ! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own. To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us ! (sic).”

Many stars responded to Dulquer’s post. Kalyani Priyadarshan praised the couple calling their relationship, “Proper goals.”
“Aww happy anniversary lovelies,” wrote Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi Rao Hydari and Mrunal Thakur were among other celebs who wished the couple.

ALSO READ |Dulquer Salmaan reveals ‘nasty things’ he has read about himself in reviews: ‘People have written I should quit movies…’

Dulquer and Amal Sufiya married in 2011, and they have a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

On the work front, Dulquer had a great year with four releases: Hey Sinamika, Salute, Sita Ramam, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist, of which Sita Ramam turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. He will be seen in the Malayalam film King of Kotha. He will also be making his web series debut with Gund & Gulaabs, a Netflix Original.

