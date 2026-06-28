‘They said I have double dad syndrome’: Ansiba Hassan on ex-AMMA colleagues

Ansiba Hassan, whose role in the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam films propelled her to fame, has alleged that she faced abuse and communal remarks from some actors, including Tini Tom and Lakshmi Priya, who were members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

On June 19, Ansiba, 34, filed a petition at the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court against her co-actor Tiny Tom, alleging that he made abusive and communal remarks against her. She moved court following an alleged delay by the Kochi police in filing an FIR based on her complaint.

On June 26, Ansiba filed a separate complaint at Palarivattom police station against actor Lakshmi Priya, the former vice-president of AMMA; Swetha Menon, the former president of AMMA; and Sukumar, the owner of an online entertainment channel, alleging a malicious campaign against her.