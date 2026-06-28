‘They said I have double dad syndrome’: Ansiba Hassan on ex-AMMA colleagues

Ansiba Hassan, whose role in the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam films propelled her to fame, has alleged that she faced abuse and communal remarks from some actors, including Tini Tom and Lakshmi Priya, who were members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).
On June 19, Ansiba, 34, filed a petition at the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court against her co-actor Tiny Tom, alleging that he made abusive and communal remarks against her. She moved court following an alleged delay by the Kochi police in filing an FIR based on her complaint.
On June 26, Ansiba filed a separate complaint at Palarivattom police station against actor Lakshmi Priya, the former vice-president of AMMA; Swetha Menon, the former president of AMMA; and Sukumar, the owner of an online entertainment channel, alleging a malicious campaign against her.
Swetha Menon, Tini Tom and Lakshmi Priya have denied all charges levelled against them.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ansiba said that during her tenure in AMMA, she stood for “what was good for the organisation”. “I have spoken only about the problems that were ailing AMMA from the very beginning (of her tenure as joint secretary). But the majority of the executive committee targeted me personally,” she alleged. “What I have faced is character assassination in AMMA and in public at the hands of those who once were AMMA office bearers.”
Ansiba said she was “forced to resign” from AMMA’s executive committee in June, even before the body’s last general body meeting on June 21, when Swetha Menon and the rest of the executive committee resigned. While Menon sent out a cryptic message saying she “does not want to be a puppet in the hands of others”, others said that the older guard in AMMA were “using Ansiba” to “level allegations against a women-led panel”.
Sources in AMMA said that Ansiba had raised allegations of financial misappropriation in the body.
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Ansiba told The Indian Express that she is facing character assassination by a powerful lobby in AMMA. “They are saying that I drink and that I have loose morals. They make comments raising sexual innuendos and target me,” she alleged. “I am a practising Muslim even though I take a neutral stand when it comes to religious practices. If they can call me a ‘religious fundamentalist’, what would they be calling people who are more devout than I am?”
Ansiba said that even her stepfather was being dragged into the controversy. “They said, I have ‘double dad’ syndrome in a WhatsApp chat,” she alleged.
When The Indian Express contacted Kochi Police, an officer said they are looking for more evidence before they decide to book anyone.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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