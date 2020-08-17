Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passes away

Nishikant Kamat was 50. (Photo: Express archive)

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed away in a Hyderabad hospital on Monday, following liver complications. He was 50.

Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “I was in touch with producer Ajay Rai, who is a close associate of Nishikant Kamat. Nishikant passed away around 10:30 am today in Hyderabad. The process of bringing his body to Mumbai is currently on.”

Nishikant Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005). The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. His first brush with acting happened in 2004 with the Hindi film Hava Aney Dey. He made his first Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008. The movie was based on the 2006 Mumbai bombings.

Nishikant Kamat carved his own space in Bollywood over the years. He helmed various Hindi projects including Force, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome and Madaari. Kamat was also known for acting in films such as Daddy, Rocky Handsome, Julie 2 and Bhavesh Joshi.

Nishikant Kamat didn’t limit himself to just films. He also dabbled in other mediums. He was the creative producer of the web series The Final Call and Rangbaaz Phirse.

