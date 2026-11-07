Diljit Dosanjh’s four songs barred from Indore concert over alcohol, drug, violence references

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Indore on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour. However, four of the singer’s songs have been barred from the concert over their alleged references to alcohol, drugs and violence. The restriction has been imposed keeping in mind the possible impact of the songs on children attending the live show.

According to PTI, the songs that have been barred are “Patiala Peg”, “5 Tara Theke”, “Jeb Vicho Feem” and “Jatt Fire Karda”.

The District Child Protection Officer has issued instructions to the manager of the concert venue following a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, officials told PTI.