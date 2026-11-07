Diljit Dosanjh’s four songs barred from Indore concert over alcohol, drug, violence references

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Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Indore on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour. However, four of the singer’s songs have been barred from the concert over their alleged references to alcohol, drugs and violence. The restriction has been imposed keeping in mind the possible impact of the songs on children attending the live show.
According to PTI, the songs that have been barred are “Patiala Peg”, “5 Tara Theke”, “Jeb Vicho Feem” and “Jatt Fire Karda”.
The District Child Protection Officer has issued instructions to the manager of the concert venue following a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, officials told PTI.
A letter sent to the venue management pointed out that children above the age of five would be permitted to attend the concert and expressed concern that the songs could have an adverse influence on them.
The communication also referred to a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The order had directed the police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence were not played, including during live performances. The court had underlined the potential impact of such content on young children.
In his complaint, Dharenavar urged the authorities to ensure that Diljit did not perform the four tracks, even if their lyrics were modified. He also called for restrictions on the singer inviting children on stage during the concert. Additionally, he raised objections to the singer wearing two crossed silver bullet belts, commonly known as bandoliers, or dummy metallic silver cartridges on his chest during the performance.
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Diljit Dosanjh on Indore concert
The restrictions on the songs come amid heightened security concerns ahead of the November 15 concert. Responding to the concerns through an Instagram video message, Diljit Dosanjh had earlier assured fans that his Indore performance would take place as scheduled.
He said, “I will visit Indore on November 15. Anyone can say anything, but I will meet you in Indore on November 15. I have heard on the news that there will be some threat, but we know how to handle this. Do they know who we are?”
The singer’s previous concert in New Delhi on October 30 also saw elaborate security arrangements. Nearly 2,000 private security personnel were deployed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while traffic restrictions were put in place around the venue.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour
The Aura India Tour began in Delhi on October 30, with Dosanjh set to perform across several cities over the following weeks. After his Indore show on November 15, the singer will take the tour to Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29.
His December schedule includes performances in Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.