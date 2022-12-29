scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne to premiere on ZEE5

Diljit Dosanjh's Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne film follows Jaggi and his friends who attempt to become rich by adopting an old millionaire by acquiring his life insurance money after death.

Babe Bhangra Paunde NePoster of Diljit Dosanjh's Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne film. (Photo: ZEE5India/Twitter)

Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 6, the platform announced on Thursday. The comedy, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta, and Pakistani actor Sohail Ahmed, released in theatres on October 5. ZEE5 shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

“Aa rahe ne Babe Bhangra paun layi te twanu hassaan layi! Vekho #BabeBhangraPaundeNe and kick start your 2023 with fun, only on #ZEE5! Premieres 6th Jan,” the streamer said in a post.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and written by Naresh Kathooria, the film follows Jaggi and his friends who attempt to become rich by adopting an old millionaire by acquiring his life insurance money after death.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is produced by Dosanjh under his Story Time Productions and Daljit Thind of Thind Motion Films.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 15:43 IST
