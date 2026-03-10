After their viral MET Gala moment, Diljit Dosanjh could be Shakira’s special guest at her India concerts

Last year, Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first turbaned actor-singer to walk the MET Gala red carpet. But that wasn’t the only moment that caught the internet’s attention. Fans went into a frenzy when Diljit was seen travelling in a limousine with global pop star Shakira. In a video shared by Shakira, she gave him a shout-out. Diljit was also seated beside her at the exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour. Now, it seems fans might get another chance to see the two global music icons together.

Shakira is set to return to India after nearly two decades with highly anticipated concerts in Mumbai and Delhi this April. The Colombian superstar will perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10, followed by another show in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. Due to overwhelming demand, organisers have also added a second Mumbai show on April 11 at the same venue.

Adding to the excitement, there are reports that Diljit Dosanjh might make a special appearance during the concert and join Shakira on stage. While the collaboration has not been officially confirmed, the possibility of the two global performers sharing the stage has sparked huge excitement among fans. If the collaboration happens, it could become one of the biggest musical moments of the year, bringing together Shakira and Diljit Dosanjh.

Additional show and ticket prices

The additional concert appeared on the District app over the weekend. However, ticket sales for the newly added Mumbai show have not yet opened, and organisers have not announced when bookings will begin.

Tickets for Shakira’s first two concerts in Mumbai and Delhi went live on March 1. Prices range from Rs 6,000 for general admission to Rs 32,000 for the premium HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass. Other ticket categories include the Platinum Lounge priced at Rs 24,500 and VIP access at Rs 14,500, with additional fees applicable.

The concerts are part of the Feeding India Concert initiative, which aims to raise awareness about child nutrition while supporting the United Nations’ Zero Hunger mission.

“Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it’s about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive,” Shakira said in a statement.

Shakira last performed in the country in 2007 in Mumbai during her Oral Fixation Tour, making this her first major concert appearance in India in nearly 19 years.

Diljit on his MET Gala moment with Shakira

Earlier during an interview with Panos A Panay, Diljit had spoken about his viral moment with Shakira during the MET Gala. He quipped, “Hips don’t lie, sir,” referencing Shakira’s iconic hit Hips Don’t Lie. “But it was Shakira who invited me on her tour. She said, ‘We should do an Indian version of Hips Don’t Lie. It’s going to be tricky but I’m in,” he had added.

Diljit’s international collaborations

Diljit Dosanjh has been steadily taking Punjabi music to the global stage through a series of collaborations with international artists. In October 2023, he teamed up with Australian singer Sia for the track Hass Hass. In the track, Sia even sang verses in Punjabi.

He later collaborated with Ed Sheeran during live performances, most notably when Sheeran joined him on stage at his Mumbai concert in March 2024 and sang in Punjabi for the first time on the track Lover. The two also shared the stage again in Birmingham, performing a mash-up of Sheeran’s Shape of You and Diljit’s Naina.

Diljit had also worked with Colombian singer Camilo on Palpita, released in August 2023, which featured a bilingual mix of Spanish and Punjabi.