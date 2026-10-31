‘When the India show starts, problems start’: Diljit says news channels create ‘negative energy’

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has said he is unfazed by the criticism and “negative energy” surrounding him, insisting that he will continue working for as long as he wants. Hours after performing at the opening concert of his Aura India Tour in Delhi on Friday, the 42-year-old singer went live on Instagram and addressed his detractors, saying he was not afraid of what people had to say about him.

“I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I’m still here, baby. I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

“I’ve been working here for 25 years. I’ll stop only when I want to. I won’t stop before that,” he added.

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Dosanjh said his decision not to respond to every question or criticism should not be mistaken for fear. “I don’t answer anyone’s questions, but that doesn’t mean I’m afraid of anyone or that I care about what anyone says. Nor does it mean that someone can stop me,” he said.

“I know what people say about me, but I don’t want to say anything to anyone because it isn’t important to me. Those people aren’t important to me,” he added.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert faced permission hurdles, rain

Dosanjh’s comments followed the opening show of his Aura India Tour at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The concert, which marked his return to the national capital after two years, had faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security concerns and law-and-order commitments during the festive season.

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The clearance was eventually granted after organisers, BookMyShow Live, submitted a revised security, traffic and crowd-management plan. The sold-out concert went ahead under enhanced security, with hundreds of personnel deployed around the venue and traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas.

Rain also threatened to disrupt the show. The stage remained wet after two days of intermittent showers, but Dosanjh went ahead with a performance that lasted more than two hours.

Speaking about the difficulties his team faced while organising the concert, the singer said during his Instagram Live, “I don’t want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don’t know why.”

He also thanked fans for turning up despite the challenges and said he would continue performing across India until December 20.

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“It was our first show. There were a lot of attempts made to stop me. But I will be here in India till the 20th of December. The rest of the shows will be live. But I want to say a big thank you,” he had told the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh thanks Delhi Police, invites CRPF personnel on stage

During the concert, Dosanjh thanked Delhi Police and CRPF personnel for making the arrangements and ensuring the safety of concertgoers. He also invited a woman CRPF personnel from the audience onto the stage and applauded her service.

“Give her a big round of applause. If you are not here, we can’t feel safe. You have given us a lot. Thank you so much. I see you and feel like I’m watching my mom,” he said.

“When I saw you standing, I thought my mom was standing. Today my mom called me and told me to take care of myself. I told her not to worry,” he added.

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The singer also thanked Delhi Police during his Instagram Live, saying, “You made excellent arrangements and made it very easy for us to put on the show. Shout-out to Delhi Police and our young CRPF personnel. Thank you so much to all of you.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour concert features Punjabi hits, drone show

The evening began with a light show before Dosanjh made a dramatic entry on an elevated platform against a backdrop of the moon. Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, he opened the performance with Kehnde Soniye as fireworks lit up the stadium.

The setlist covered several phases of his career, with popular tracks such as 5 Taara, Do You Know, Patiala Peg, GOAT and Born to Shine. Fans sang along as he performed Do You Know, while he also brought Punjabi folk music into the show with Laung Gawacha.

For older fans, Dosanjh performed Kali Teri and invited a woman from the audience to join him on stage for a dance. He later gifted her a hamper. The singer also performed Sanson Ki Mala and Khuda Gawah, along with slower numbers such as Ishq Di Baajiyaan, Ikk Kudi and Naina from Crew. Other songs on the setlist included Kinni Kinni, Ranjha, Rog and Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

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The concert ended with Main Hoon Punjab from Imtiaz Ali’s film Amar Singh Chamkila. An elaborate drone show followed, with illuminated drones forming messages such as “Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye” and “I am Artist Bro” in the night sky.

The Aura India Tour will continue across several cities over the next two months. Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. The tour will also include concerts in Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.