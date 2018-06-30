Diljit Dosanjh has been best choice for playing me on screen, says Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh

Former hockey captain Sandeep Singh (left) with his brother Bikramjeet Singh during an interaction regarding movie Soorma at a hotel in Sector 35, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Former hockey captain Sandeep Singh (left) with his brother Bikramjeet Singh during an interaction regarding movie Soorma at a hotel in Sector 35, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Written by Heena and Vaishnavi Sood

The last one month has seen the trailer of the movie, Soorma, getting rave reviews from fans apart from Bollywood stars and players alike across the country. The film, based on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, sees Diljit Dosanjh playing the role of Sandeep and with the movie set to release on July 13, Sandeep believes that Dosanjh has been the best choice for playing him on screen.

“Diljit Dosanjh has been the best choice for playing me on screen. He has given a tremendous performance with true emotions and actions. He has not only delivered my feelings for each and every moment during my struggle post my injury but also worked hard to portray my personality as a hockey player. We also spent a lot of time teaching him hockey during special sessions and the writers and director would regularly consult with us for the script. I am sure all the hockey lovers and movie lovers will like the movie,” shared the former Indian captain, who was in Chandigarh.

Sandeep, who became the youngest Indian hockey player to play in the 2004 Athens Olympics, suffered a bullet injury while travelling on the Shatabdi train from Chandigarh to Delhi prior to the 2006 World Cup. The Shahbad Markanda player was considered one of the brightest talents in Indian hockey and was sidelined from the sport for more than two years before he made a comeback in 2008. Sandeep captained the Indian team to victory in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009.

“When the injury happened I was just blank. I was bound to the wheelchair most of the time but I was able to make a comeback due to the efforts of my family, friends and support from the federation. Nobody had thought that I will pick up a hockey stick again but I was eager to prove them wrong. The movie shows this struggle and also conveys the message that sports is the best way to stay away from any habit like drugs for the youngsters,” shared Sandeep, a DSP with Haryana Police.

Sandeep’s elder brother Bikramjeet Singh, too, recalled Sandeep’s days of struggle and terms the movie release as an emotional moment for the family. “As a family, we always supported Sandeep Singh’s dreams of playing for the country. When the injury happened, the whole family was shocked and it was a difficult time for the family, too. But we always stood for him and tried to motivate him. A family’s role is most important in a sportspersons’ life and this is also the message of the movie,” added Bikramjeet.

