Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert: Timings, traffic, Metro services, rain update and songs to expect

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Delhi today, October 30, as he kicks off his Aura India Tour 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With tickets sold out and around 70,000 people expected to attend, the concert is set to draw a massive crowd. However, fans heading to the venue will need to plan their commute as traffic restrictions will be in place around the stadium and Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall.

The singer has also urged concertgoers to use the Delhi Metro instead of private vehicles, as there will be no general parking at the venue. Metro services have been extended until midnight to help fans return home after the show.

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert: Timings and venue

The concert will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, October 30. Diljit has asked fans to reach the venue and settle in by 6.30 pm. The performance is expected to begin at 7.30 pm and will have to wrap up by 10 pm.

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In a video message to fans, the singer explained that the show has a strict 10 pm deadline. He said the team will have to stick to the closing time. He urged fans to arrive early so they do not miss any part of the performance.

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Delhi traffic advisory: Roads to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 1 pm until midnight on October 30. Six diversion points have been identified, with two additional points likely to be activated if required.

The roads and stretches where traffic movement is likely to be affected include Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, between Defence Colony and Lodhi Colony Flyover, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road and 5th Avenue Road, Barapullah Flyover, between INA and Jangpura Metro Gate 2, Dayal Singh College Road, Internal roads in CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony.

At the Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road intersection, vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road. Traffic on Lodhi Road will continue towards Lodhi Flyover or Aurobindo Marg. Diversions will also be enforced at intersections along Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Bhishm Pitamah Marg.

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There will be no general parking at or around the stadium. Limited parking at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College will be available only for special invitees. Taxis and auto-rickshaws will have to use designated pick-up and drop-off points. Fans have also been advised to check BookMyShow’s social media pages for updates on road closures.

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Delhi rain: Could showers affect Diljit’s concert?

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday morning, recording 61.4 mm of rain in 24 hours, making it the wettest October day in four years. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for several parts of the capital, warning of showers, thunderstorms and lightning.

The rain could affect travel to the stadium, with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic potentially causing delays. Fans should allow extra time to reach the venue and check weather updates before leaving.

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Delhi Metro services extended till midnight

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended train services on all lines, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram, until midnight on Friday to help concertgoers travel back home.

Additional train trips and standby trains have been arranged to manage the expected rush. The timings for QR ticket purchases on the Delhi Metro Sarthi app have also been extended by an hour. Additional staff and security personnel have been deployed at JLN Stadium Metro station and key interchange stations.

JLN Stadium Metro station on the Violet Line is the nearest station to the venue. Fans can also use Jangpura station on the same line. Those travelling on the Yellow Line can get off at INA or Jor Bagh and use designated drop-off points to reach the stadium.

Diljit himself has urged fans to take the Metro, pointing out that there is no parking available at JLN Stadium. He said it would be the most convenient way to reach the venue and return home after the concert.

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Security at Diljit Dosanjah Delhi concert

The traffic police have designated multiple pickup and drop-off points for concertgoers, while clearly stating that parking facilities will not be available at the venue. The concert is expected to deploy around 2,000 private security personnel to manage the massive crowds at the venue, which has a seating capacity of approximately 55,000.

Additionally, the Delhi Police has reportedly doubled its on-ground deployment, stationing hundreds of personnel around the venue’s perimeter. Authorities have also implemented stringent entry-screening measures, including door-frame metal detectors, to ensure the safety of concertgoers.

The heightened security arrangements come days after the Mumbai Mayor received a threatening email targeting Diljit Dosanjh and Amitabh Bachchan. The sender reportedly warned of a possible suicide bombing at the concert venue.

Which songs could Diljit Dosanjh perform in Delhi?

Diljit has admitted that finalising the setlist has been a challenge because he has too many songs and not enough time to perform them all. In a video message to fans, he said some tracks would inevitably be left out and acknowledged that a few fans might be disappointed. He even sang a few lines of “Jind Mahi Aaja Ve” before confirming that he would not be performing the song at the Delhi concert.

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However, he has confirmed that “Sanson Ki Mala” will be part of the show. His rendition of the song, originally popularised by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, recently went viral after he performed it at London’s Wembley Stadium. The performance, which saw the audience singing along, received considerable attention on social media.

While the complete Delhi setlist has not been revealed, the singer’s previous Aura tour performances offer some clues. Songs such as “Born To Shine”, “Lover”, “Do You Know”, “5 Taara”, “Case”, “Lalkaara”, “Water”, “Patiala Peg”, “Hass Hass”, “Kinni Kinni”, “Naina”, “Ranjha”, “Lemonade” and “Dealer” have featured in his recent shows. These are among the tracks fans could hope to hear, although the final selection remains unconfirmed.

Diljit also revealed that Delhi will have to wait until 2028 for his next concert in the city, making Friday’s show especially important for his fans.

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026

The Delhi concert marks the beginning of Diljit’s Aura India Tour 2026. After the national capital, he is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh and Kolkata have also been listed as upcoming tour stops, with dates yet to be announced.