Weeks after citizenship row, January 6 to be ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’ in LA

Days after being embroiled in a recent controversy for giving up his Indian citizenship and becoming a US citizen, as reported by The Indian Express in May, Los Angeles City Council, on Friday, declared January 6 as ‘Diljeet Dosanjh Day’. January 6 is also Dosanjh’s birthday.

The Punjabi singer, who is on his Aura World Tour in the US, was presented with the resolution – ratified by the State of California – by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, to commemorate his contribution to global pop music. Dosanjh’s team took to Instagram to share a video of Rodriguez presenting him the citation for the same. The resolution is considered a culturally significant way to celebrate an individual. The civic declaration for a musician often involves concerts and public celebrations. A visibly touched Dosanjh mentions being “speechless”.