Weeks after citizenship row, January 6 to be ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’ in LA
The global Punjabi popstar, who is currently on his ‘Aura Tour’ in the US, was presented with the resolution to commemorate his contribution to music and South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.
Los Angeles has declared January 6, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s birthday, as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’, recognising his role in globalising Punjabi music and advancing South Asian representation in mainstream American culture. (File Photo)
Days after being embroiled in a recent controversy for giving up his Indian citizenship and becoming a US citizen, as reported by The Indian Express in May, Los Angeles City Council, on Friday, declared January 6 as ‘Diljeet Dosanjh Day’. January 6 is also Dosanjh’s birthday.
The Punjabi singer, who is on his Aura World Tour in the US, was presented with the resolution – ratified by the State of California – by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, to commemorate his contribution to global pop music. Dosanjh’s team took to Instagram to share a video of Rodriguez presenting him the citation for the same. The resolution is considered a culturally significant way to celebrate an individual. The civic declaration for a musician often involves concerts and public celebrations. A visibly touched Dosanjh mentions being “speechless”.
According to a post by Dosanjh’s team, the resolution honours the Punjab born singer-actor’s contribution in “globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture”. The commemoration came post Dosanjh’s sold-out concert at crypto.com arena, also the venue for the Grammys.
Earlier this month, Dosanjh was also called out by several members of the queer community for the use of the word ‘chhakyaan’ (slur for a transgender person in Punjabi). The song in question is Aroma from Dosanjh’s new EP, The Call of Punjab, and has been facing backlash over its lyrics that use a trans slur. The EP was also promoted on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show with another song titled Morni.
Other Indian musicians who have days dedicated to them include Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (declared by the governor of Massachusetts in 1984), Shreya Ghoshal (declared by the state of Ohio in 2010) and Kolkata-based vocalist Pandit Suman Ghosh (declared by the state of Texas in 2017).
Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic currently serving as a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is best known for her nuanced writing on Indian culture, with a specific focus on classical music, cinema, and the arts.
Expertise & Focus Areas Khurana specializes in the intersection of culture and society. Her beat involves deep-dive reporting on:
Indian Classical Music: She is regarded as a definitive voice in documenting the lineages (Gharanas) and evolution of Hindustani classical music.
Cinema & Theatre: Her critiques extend beyond reviews to analyze the socio-political narratives within Indian cinema and theater.
Cultural Heritage: She frequently profiles legendary artists and unearths stories about India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
Professional Experience At The Indian Express, Khurana is responsible for curating and writing features for the Arts and Culture pages. Her work is characterized by long-form journalism that offers intimate portraits of artists and rigorous analysis of cultural trends. She has been instrumental in bringing the stories of both stalwarts and upcoming artistes to the forefront of mainstream media.
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