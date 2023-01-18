scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Dhinchak Pooja trends on Twitter after a woman raps in support of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Watch

Cringe pop artist and internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is trending again, but this time, she didn't even sing a song.

Dhinchaak Pooja- Rahul GandhiPeople remembered Dhinchaak Pooja after a woman posted a rap video of herself in support of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photos: Dhinchaak Pooja/ Instagram, Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)
After a woman posted a video of herself rapping in support of Rahul Gandhi‘s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, cringe pop star and internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja started trending on Twitter. While the song has not sung been by Pooja, Twitter users are of the opinion that her music is better than then rap song that the woman dropped on Tuesday.

Take a look at the video here:

The woman who posted the video is Anam Ali, a Congress supporter. Twitter users couldn’t help but post sarcastic comments on her video and were of the view that the song reminded them of Dhinchak Pooja, whose music is “far superior.”

In the video, Anam raps, “Ab nahi toh kab, mile kadam, jude watan, Rahul ki jaari hai Bharat Jodo Yatra… (If not now, when else will you pace up and unite the country, Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on…).” The video is over two minutes long.

On person wrote, “Kuch seekhiye pooja ji se,” another wrote, “Appreciate your efforts. Lots of room for improvement though,” and “dhinchak pooja got competition 😂😂😂.” Another person wrote, “Aata kaha se hai itna confidence (where do people get so much confidence from)?”

Dhinchak Pooja, whose real name is Pooja Jain, rose to fame in 2016 after releasing songs such as ‘Swag Wali Topi’, ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’. She even appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:11 IST
Photos

