Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Dhamaka box office: Ravi Teja film declared a ‘blockbuster’

Written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Ravi Teja-starrer Dhamaka is billed as an action-comedy. It also stars Sree Leela, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Rao Ramesh.

DhamakaA poster of Ravi Teja's Dhamaka.
It seems Telugu star Ravi Teja has managed to finally end his unlucky box office streak. It’s said that his latest film Dhamaka performed well across the world in its opening weekend.

The film was released in cinemas last Friday to mixed reviews. However, the collection figures seem to have made the producers happy. According to reports, the movie earned Rs 32 crore from worldwide ticket sales in the first three days. It has earned Rs 21 crore in the Telugu states so far. The extended holiday owing to Christmas and New Year celebrations is expected to help the film perform better during the weekdays.

Dhamaka doesn’t have serious competition at the box office in the Telugu states. The two Tamil films, Connect and Laatti, which released last week, have not found a lot of takers in the Telugu states. The romantic comedy 18 Pages, which was bankrolled by director Sukumar of Pushpa fame, also did not find takers.

Hollywood movie Avatar: The Way of the Water is continuing to fare well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, Dhamaka was the highest earner during the Christmas weekend with Rs 21 crore in box office receipts. Avatar 2 collected Rs 16.5 crore, 18 pages earned Rs 6.5 crore, Laatti grossed Rs 2.7 crore, while Connect collect 0.9 crore last weekend.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:58:21 pm
