‘Not right to cross the limits of dignity’: Devendra Fadnavis on Pranit More row

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has been at the centre of a growing controversy over the past week after clips from one of his stand-up shows went viral on social media. The videos sparked widespread criticism, with several voices from India’s comedy community also weighing in on the issue. Now, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted to the controversy, saying that while stand-up comedy should remain unrestricted, it must not cross the boundaries of decency and dignity.

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis said, “The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity.”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister noted that stand-up comedy is a widely enjoyed form of entertainment and said that he personally watches it as well. At the same time, he stressed that humour should not come at the cost of basic social values and respect for others. “While everyone enjoys stand-up comedy, and I watch it myself, it is not right to violate societal boundaries or the limits of dignity in the pursuit of entertainment. That would amount to an injustice against people. Therefore, I feel that stand-up comedy should be performed with due regard for at least the minimum parameters of dignity.”

His remarks came shortly after Maharashtra Cyber Police announced that a case had been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station against stand-up comedians Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar and others over alleged obscene, offensive and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent and deceased persons.

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What is the controversy about?

The controversy stems from a clip that has widely circulated online and is now being referred to as the ‘Rs 370 biryani’ video. In the footage, Himanshu Jangra narrated an incident about taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on a plate of biryani. According to him, when the woman wanted to leave afterwards, he felt cheated because he believed paying for the meal entitled him to physical intimacy.

Reacting to the story on stage, Pranit More described it as “peak Gurgaon content.” In another clip from the same show, Himanshu went on to share graphic details about a physical encounter with the woman after taking her to what he described as a “dark park.” The remarks were met with laughter from the audience, and Pranit also laughed along. At the end of the segment, the comedian awarded the man Rs 5,000 for his storytelling.

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Pranit More’s apology and the fallout

The clips drew sharp criticism after they began circulating on Instagram, with many social media users describing the remarks as misogynistic and deeply disturbing. Amid the backlash, reports also surfaced claiming that Himanshu Jangra featured in the video had lost his job. Pranit More later issued a public apology, distancing himself from the views expressed during the interaction. He said the audience member’s comments did not reflect his own beliefs and admitted that he should have handled the situation differently.

“Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.” On Wednesday, several followers also noticed that the comedian’s Instagram account had been deactivated.