Demi Lovato leaves social media after being trolled, returns after 24 hours

Demi Lovato tweeted that she loved her fans too much and so she came back on Twitter.

Singer Demi Lovato has returned to the social media after quitting for a little more than 24 hours.

The 23-year-old “Stone Cold” singer had decided to leave Twitter and Instagram after she was trolled by the fans of pop diva Mariah Carey, whom she criticized for “dissing people”.

However, 24 hours later, the songtress was back in action and promised to have no filter on her future posts this time around.

“I’m back. And I’m coming back more honest than ever,” she wrote before tweeting smiling face emoji with sunglasses and a mischievous face with devil horns in another message.

“I love my Lovatics too much… To leave them over some lame haters.. What was I thinking?!” she added.

Fan furore began when Lovato commented on an Instagram meme comparing Carey to Ariana Grande, with the caption, “When you order it online vs when it arrives”, which suggested the user felt Grande cannot match up to Carey.

