Dear 90s kids, this rare video of AR Rahman’s jamming session will give you serious nostalgia

Music great AR Rahman is celebrating his 56th birthday today. It won’t be wrong to say that he changed the way film music was made in India. He modernized it. Rahman introduced the countrymen to new auditory experiences by inventing and innovating with film music. For many, the 90s wouldn’t have been as memorable as it was without Rahman’s major presence in it. Many miss the 90s and often get nostalgic about the fact that nobody is making the kind of music they did during that magical decade. That includes even Rahman himself.

“Rahman not making songs as he used to!” is a major complaint of his many fans. But, he has evolved and he’s marching forward, without looking back, honing his skills, pushing boundaries and exploring fresh soundscapes.

For those who miss the vintage AR Rahman, we have unearthed a video that could take you down memory lane. The video is part of the special interview of the composer for the Pongal slot. It probably dates back to 1995.

The programme anchored by iconic TV host Abdul Hamid gives us a peek into how the young composer works. “It’s the fusion of traditional persuasion instruments and computer,” says Abdul Hamid in the opening of the video. As soon as we hear the tune, we are transported to the era that we love so dearly.

The over eight-minute-long video shows us how AR Rahman works with his musicians, mixes the tunes on his device, and keeps working on the tune until he gets what he wants. The programme ends with a special cameo appearance from young GV Prakash, who started his training in music under his uncle Rahman when he was about six-years-old. Prakash would later become one of the top music composers of Tamil cinema.

When this programme was shot, Rahman had already scored some of the biggest hits of his career, including Roja, Pudhiya Mugam, Gentleman, Thiruda Thiruda, Duet, Kadhalan, and Bombay to name a few.