Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

DC CEO James Gunn debunks rumors that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has been nixed from DCU lineup

Earlier in December, it was announced that Wonder Woman, which has two films in its franchise so far, would not receive the third installment due to a change in the strategy of the future films at DC Studios.

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn debunked the rumours on Wonder Woman 3.
DC Studios’ CEO James Gunn has put a halt on the rumour train regarding Wonder Woman once and for all. The 56-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to put claims of the female superhero not appearing in the first three years of the DC Universe to rest.

“I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true),” Gunn wrote.

His tweet came in response to a user asking the filmmaker-executive to ‘debunk’ the claim posted to the microblogging site by user House of DCU.

“Variety reports Wonder Woman will not appear in the first 3 years of the DCU at all,” the user wrote, along with an image of the Amazonian superhero.

Gunn revealed in another tweet that the slate of upcoming projects from the studio count for about ‘8 to 10 years’. “…..our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month),” he wrote.

Patty Jenkins, director of the Wonder Woman films, had submitted a treatment for Wonder Woman 3 but the studio’s seniors did not approve it as it didn’t align well with the new plans of DC chiefs Peter Safran and Gunn, US-based entertainment portal Variety cited a studio insider.

Ironically, this news came right after actor Gal Gadot, who portrays the Amazonian heroine, had taken to Twitter to post something that sparked speculation of a new film of the DC heroine possibly coming soon.

Meanwhile, the plan for a new Superman film, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven, was also put on hold with the coming of the two new DC CEOs, Gunn and Safran. The two are revamping the DC Universe, beginning with a new Superman movie with a story by Gunn that won’t star Cavill.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:36 IST
Chess: Carlsen’s sarcastic jab when compared with Nakamura live stream figures – ‘I’m a professional chess player and he is a professional streamer’

