Days after she was named for Padma Bhushan, Vani Jairam dies

Moments before Guddi (Jaya Bachchan), dressed in a vivid red Banarasi, breaks into ‘Bole re papihara – Vasant Desai’s seminal composition in the rain raga Miyan ki Malhar – she’s urged by Navin, the young man who is navigating his desires in the process of falling in love with the Hindi-films obsessed teenager, to sing a classical song and not something from a film. “They all sound the same,” he says to her.

In this Hrishikesh Mukherjee film, written by Gulzar, which attempted to show the difference between real and reel, this scornful comment on the difference between film music and classical music, in a film, is a fascinating movie moment from Mukherjee and Gulzar. Projected in the film as a raga-based classical composition, the song, with the flute swooning, and the masculine sound of the sarod converging with the tender riffs of the sitar, highlighting the gentle moment between the protagonists in a cave as it rains rigorously was sung by the trained yet strikingly simple voice of Vani Jairam. The song struck a chord and Vani was a household name.

On Saturday morning, Vani was found dead with bruises on her head at her home in Chennai’s Nungambakkam. Vani lived alone after the death of her husband Jairam in 2018. After the police was called in by her sister, her body was taken to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for a postmortem. She was 78.

In 1971, a time dominated by the Mangeshkar sisters, where not many songs from other female singers managed to command the airwaves, the rain-soaked ‘Bole re papihara’ was weighty yet poised and found instant attention. Desai, Mukherjee, and Gulzar were successful in orchestrating a bandish-like classical song to seep into the hearts of the masses and they had a new voice on Binaca Geetmala, the legendary music show hosted by Ameen Sayani. This is what Vani had wanted since childhood, as she said in many of her interviews in the coming years – to be played on the popular show. The song occupied the top slot on the show for 16 weeks.

If ‘Bole re papihara’, Vani’s debut in the Hindi film industry proved her mantle as a singer worth her salt in a complex, political, and super-talented industry, two others in the film, ‘Humko man ki shakti dena’ – which found itself as a morning prayer in many schools in the country – and ‘Hari bin kaise jiyoon’, gave her the accolades. This was despite music from ‘Anand’ and ‘Mera Naam Joker’ releasing that year.

Vani grew up in Vellore as one of the nine children to classically trained musicians. While she was formally trained in Carnatic music and performed concerts, she was hooked to film songs she heard earlier on Radio Ceylon and later Vividh Bharati. A banker with the State Bank of India, marriage took Vani to Mumbai and also introduced her to her new sister-in-law and famous Hindustani classical violinist, N Rajam.

In Mumbai, she learnt Hindustani classical music under the aegis of Ustad Abdul Rehman Khan of the Patiala gharana. Understanding that Hindi film music was not the only space to sing, she crooned in 18 other languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and Odiya among others.

Last month, she was awarded a Padma Bhushan for her contribution to film music, and the heart instantly recalled that “classical song” from Guddi, Vani Jairam’s moment of brilliance that became synonymous with her.