Darshan’s son Vineesh safe after Bengaluru road accident, wife says he wasn’t driving

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa‘s son, Vineesh, has become the subject of online speculation after reports claimed he had met with an accident and was hospitalised following a road mishap in Bengaluru. The rumours gathered pace on social media, prompting Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, to issue a detailed clarification, insisting that Vineesh is safe and dismissing the reports as “completely false.”

In a statement shared on social media, Vijayalakshmi clarified that Vineesh was not behind the wheel when the incident took place. According to her, the family’s driver was driving the vehicle, and the accident was a minor road incident that occurred in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

“Dear all, we would like to clarify that the news being circulated by certain media outlets claiming that Vinish met with an accident and has been hospitalised is completely false.”

She added, “Vinish is absolutely safe and doing well. He was not driving the vehicle; as is usually the case, our driver was behind the wheel. A minor road incident occurred, which, unfortunately, is not uncommon in Bengaluru traffic. The other party involved acknowledged that it was their mistake and even apologised.”

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Vijayalakshmi further explained that Vineesh stepped out of the vehicle only to check if the two-wheeler riders were safe after the incident. However, those moments, she said, were taken out of context and misrepresented online.

“Vinish merely stepped out of the vehicle to ensure that the people on the bike were safe. Unfortunately, those few moments have been taken out of context and presented in a completely misleading manner.”

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Appealing to the public and media to avoid spreading misinformation, she wrote, “As a family, we are already going through a difficult time, and the spread of such unverified and sensationalized news only adds to our pain and anxiety. We sincerely request everyone, especially media organizations, to verify facts before publishing or broadcasting information that can cause unnecessary distress to individuals and their families. We also request everyone not to believe or share these false reports. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

What sparked the rumours?

The clarification came after reports claimed that a Ford Endeavour linked to Vineesh had collided with a two-wheeler in Bengaluru. Some reports also alleged that the incident led to a heated argument with locals and that Vineesh had been injured and admitted to a hospital.

Vijayalakshmi’s statement, however, refuted those claims, maintaining that the driver was behind the wheel, the matter was resolved at the spot after the two-wheeler riders acknowledged their mistake and apologised, and no one was injured in the incident.

Darshan in jail

Vijayalakshmi’s statement comes as the family continues to deal with the legal proceedings involving actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. The Kannada star is currently in judicial custody in connection with the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to him by the Karnataka High Court. He is accused, along with several others, of abducting and murdering Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent objectionable messages to actor Pavithra Gowda. The actor has recently approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to file a fresh bail plea.