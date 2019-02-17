Dance on Screen

Popular actor of yesteryear Vijaya Deshmukh, known by her screen name Sandhya, is famed for her dancing prowess displayed in a number of films including Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje (1995), Navrang (1959) and Do Aankhen Barah Hath (1958). However, very few know that when she was first cast by V Shantaram,whom she later married, in Amar Bhupali (1951), she was oblivious to dancing. She learnt the craft of dance, including Kathak, once she started appearing in films and mastered it to the extent that she is considered among the best dancers that lit up Indian screens.

Advertising

Her film Navrang, directed by Shantaram, is being screened as part of the upcoming Sanchari Film Festival which promises a bouquet of feature films, documentaries, short films, and interactions centred around the theme of dance.

The festival, now in its second edition, is organised by Kalavardhini Charitable Trust and Loud Applause Dance Magazine will be held between February 16-17 at Law College Road campus of National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

Some of the other films that are being screened at the festival are from the private collections of dancers, those produced by Films Division and some rare films from the Film Archive such as Sarpatatvam (Rajesh Kadam and Methil Devika) Nilima (Aishwarya Warrier), Vaikhari (Lubdhak Chatterjee), Unseen Sequence (Sumantra Ghosal) and Bala (Satyajit Ray).

The event will be inaugurated by Sukanya Kulkarni-More at 10am on Saturday. Renowned classical dancers such as Sucheta Chapekhar, veteran Bharatnatyam dancer, NFAI Director Prakash Magdum, Mohiniattam dancer Methil Devika and dancer critic Sunil Kothari, will be present for the inauguration.

Arundhati Patwardhan, the founder of Kalavardhini Charitable Trust, said the festival was conceptualised as a medium for dancers to showcase their art visually, with the help of films.

Advertising

Visual arts inspires most people and Sanchari is a place where they can witness legends perform,” said Patwardhan. This idea was a collaboration with Neha Muthiyan, the founder of Loud Applause magazine that has a motto to enrich dancer’s journey. She sees Loud Applause as a platform where dancers can learn and pass on the legacy forward via articles. A “Sanchari means to take an idea, roam around to portray emotions in various ways,” said Patwardhan and Muthiyan, who are prominent Bharatanatyam and Kathak dancers respectively.

Entry is free but registration must