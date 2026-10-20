Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi amid performing ‘drunk’ allegation: ‘Will quit singing’

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Singer Daler Mehndi found himself in a controversy after his recent performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand. In a video from the event, MLA Subodh Uniyal was seen asking Daler Mehndi to get off the stage and halt his performance as he accused the singer of being inebriated. Now, Daler Mehndi’s brother Mika has defended the veteran singer and shared a statement about the same on his social media. Mika said that Daler does not drink alcohol. He also claimed that he will quit singing if anyone can prove that Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol.
Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi
Mika said, “Yesterday, I saw the news being spread about my elder brother, saying ‘Daler Mehndi was singing after drinking alcohol’. First of all, he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand? Have you even seen alcohol consumption during any of his birthday parties? I am talking only about him right now. I know it beforehand that you will talk rubbish about me in the comments section. But, have you ever seen him drinking alcohol in his entire life? No. Then, how can you make such claims that he is not being able to stand because of alcohol consumption.”
Mika then said that artistes sometimes agree to perform on stage even when they are not feeling well, and this was the case with Daler Mehndi as well. He also revealed that the veteran singer recently underwent a medical procedure. “Sometimes, artists give a nod to shows even with 104 fever, it doesn’t matter. Same goes for me. No matter how sick I am feeling, if I know that I have a show in a day or two and I’ve said yes, I have to be there. Daler paaji must have done the same thing. If he was not able to stand or sing, it was because he wasn’t feeling well. He underwent a serious operation recently. Daler paji has asked me not to release any statement, but being a brother and fan, its my right to do this. At the event, there was a great politician, who snapped at him saying he wasn’t able to sing. Maybe sir, you are right, but at least don’t say that he was drinking alcohol and singing. I want to challenge the media and his colleagues in the industry. Even if one person says that we have seen Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol, then I will quit singing,” he said.
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What happened at Daler Mehndi’s event?
At the event, the MLA got on the stage and made his accusations on a mic, making sure that everyone in the audience could hear him. He accused the singer of performing at a holy event in a drunk state. “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate,” he said, while standing beside the singer. “We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It’s wrong. You were called because you have a big name. You can’t even speak, how will you sing?” he added.
Highly intoxicated Daler Mehendi reprimanded in Uttarakhand Navratri event because he wasn’t even able to sing one line
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Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, on Sunday, October 18. His performance was a part of the cultural programme organised for Navratri celebration.
When Daler Mehndi said he does not drink alcohol
In a 2024 interview with Navbharat Times, Daler Mehndi had claimed that he does not drinka lcohol. “One reason my voice has remained intact is that I do not drink alcohol. Otherwise, it would have been much more difficult. These days, even matching the voice you had five years ago can be a challenge, but I have recorded a song that I originally sang 27 years ago,” he said.
Daler Mehndi, 59, first shot to fame in the mid 1990s with Punjabi pop songs like ‘Bolo Tara Rara’, ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’, among others. He has also sung many popular Bollywood numbers like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Na Na Na Re’, ‘Kudiyan Sheher Diyan’, among many others.
DISCLAIMER: This article references personal health updates and public claims regarding alcohol consumption in a non-advisory, news-reporting context. The details provided are for general informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.