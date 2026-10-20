Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi amid performing ‘drunk’ allegation: ‘Will quit singing’

Singer Daler Mehndi found himself in a controversy after his recent performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand. In a video from the event, MLA Subodh Uniyal was seen asking Daler Mehndi to get off the stage and halt his performance as he accused the singer of being inebriated. Now, Daler Mehndi’s brother Mika has defended the veteran singer and shared a statement about the same on his social media. Mika said that Daler does not drink alcohol. He also claimed that he will quit singing if anyone can prove that Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol.

Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi

Mika said, “Yesterday, I saw the news being spread about my elder brother, saying ‘Daler Mehndi was singing after drinking alcohol’. First of all, he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand? Have you even seen alcohol consumption during any of his birthday parties? I am talking only about him right now. I know it beforehand that you will talk rubbish about me in the comments section. But, have you ever seen him drinking alcohol in his entire life? No. Then, how can you make such claims that he is not being able to stand because of alcohol consumption.”