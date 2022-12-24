Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin share first photo of their baby boy: ‘Feel like I’m becoming a little adult after having a child’

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who welcomed their baby boy in November, have shared the first photo of tehir baby on Instagram. Son Ye-jin shared the photo of their baby’s feet along with a heartfelt note.

Her note in Korean, translated in English, read, “Merry Christmas. How are you doing? It’s already the end of 2022 I’m doing well thanks to your support and concern. This year was an extra special year for me. As you know, a precious life has been born to us. I would like to express my gratitude to you all. I was worried about the baby who was born a little earlier than scheduled, but on the other hand, it was a chance to try natural childbirth. I was so grateful that I was able to succeed in natural birth.”

She wrote that after welcoming her baby, she was starting to feel like an adult. “Shin Mi-young, a female clinic member, treated me with love and attention. Professor Oh Soo-Young of Samsung Seoul Hospital constantly encouraged me to struggle between c-section and natural childbirth and brought Alkongi into my arms with warmth. Starting with prenatal massage, all postpartum care, which comforted my tired body and mind with newborn care, there are so many others to be thankful for. I feel like I’m becoming a little adult after having a child. Facing the precious little life, we learned that we are all someone’s daughter and son, and all the babies in this world. That existence itself is light,” she wrote.

Her note concluded, “And when I met someone who loves me more than me, I felt that I could do anything at the same time. After many overwhelming emotions and emotional feelings, I had the obvious but forgettable thought that I should live with gratitude. Thanks to the prayers of the people around me and the fans, I had the baby safely. Thank you so much everyone. And thank you for being with me through it all and transforming into a hedgehog. day by day. Christmas 2022, I hope it will be even more special for you and thank you for your hard work in 2022. I’m healthy and doing well. I hope you are happy too.”

The Crash Landing On You stars got married in March this year and announced their pregnancy in July. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were also seen together in the 2018 action-thriller movie The Negotiation.