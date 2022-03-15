Court stays proceedings against Shilpa Shetty, sister in loan case

A SESSIONS court on Monday stayed proceedings against actors Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty in connection with a complaint filed alleging non-repayment of a loan taken by their parents’ firm.

The court, however, said the proceedings against their mother, Sunanda, can continue. A metropolitan magistrate in Andheri had issued summons to the three recently.

The complaint filed by the owner of an automobile agency had claimed that he had loaned Rs 21 lakh to the firm. The complaint claimed that after the demise of the father of the two actors, Surendra, the loan amount was not repaid.

The sessions court said the actors’ parents were partners in the firm. However, no document was filed to show that the actors were connected to the firm or had anything to do with the loan. The court also said there was nothing to show that the two had any concern with the loan amount.

“No doubt there are several factual and legal aspects involved in the present revision which needs detailed judicial inquiry on merit. Hence, the order passed by the learned trial court against the applicant accused number 2 and 3 (Shilpa and Shamita) whereby the process is issued is hereby stayed…trial court to proceed with applicant/accused number 1 (Sunanda),” the court said.