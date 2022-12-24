Connect box office collection day 2: Shows increased as Nayanthara’s horror film inches towards Rs 5 crore

Nayanthara’s horror film Connect, despite a mixed response from the audience and critics, has opened to decent numbers at the box office, according to reports. The film, directed by Ashwin Saravan, has collected nearly Rs 4 crore in two days, reports Sacnilk.com.

On day one of release, Connect raked in Rs 2 crore, and on day two, it minted Rs 1.65 crore, according to the website.

Connect has been receiving a middling response, with audiences complaining about the film’s lack of novelty. However, the short runtime and the effective scares in the film have worked in the film’s favour. Connect is also facing decent competition from Vishal’s cop-thriller Laththi, which has collected about Rs 1.75 crore at the box office on Day 1.

However, according to trade analysts, the number of shows for Connect is increasing, and the film is expected to do better on the weekend.

Starring Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, Connect tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who is possessed by a demon during the lockdown. Awarding the film three star, the Indian Express review of Connect read, “Connect doesn’t rely much on the plot as much as it does on its technical brilliance and astounding sound design. Ashwin has had a firm resolution about staying true to the horror genre and hence doesn’t really experiment with the story.”