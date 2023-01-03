Composer James Vasanthan criticises Vijay’s fashion choice for Varisu event: ‘No Bollywood, Telugu stars show such neglect’

Composer James Vasanthan has expressed his objection to the way Tamil superstar Vijay appeared at the grand audio release event of Varisu. James said that he was caught off-guard when he saw Vijay’s appearance at the event when it was televised last Sunday.

“I felt distributed immediately after I saw Vijay’s appearance on the stage. I thought he could have gotten his hair and beard done for the event and also could have dressed up a little in accordance with the grandness of the event. He might have thought it was a sign of simplicity or his fans might make such an argument. But, simplicity and appropriateness are two different things,” he contended in his latest Facebook post.

Vijay showed up at the event dressed in a green shirt and off-white trousers coupled with sandals. James claimed that Vijay’s clothing etiquette might send the wrong messages to his millions of fans.

“When we are going to a job interview, why do we pay extra attention to the way we dress? Each place has its own dress code. A superstar like Vijay can make the strongest impression on the minds of his followers. Dressing appropriately according to the place and occasion is something that the stars should teach their young audience indirectly,” James said.

“In a country, where cinema and cricket are considered lifelines, stars in these fields have certain responsibilities, whether they like them or not. In movies, stars wear all kinds of fashionable clothes, get fed up and want to wear simple clothes in real life. One can understand that. But, on a public stage, a die-hard fan of yours is watching you. In Hollywood, Bollywood and even in Telugu movies, no stars show such neglect in this aspect. Everyone is aware of the fact that stars are wealthy. None will assume worse of you if you dress up for the occasion. When a star wears a beautiful dress, the fans are the first ones to feel happy. For grand public events, dress for the occasion. And dress according to your wish when you’re on vacation,” he added.

Varisu is set to open in cinemas during the Pongal holiday. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, among others.