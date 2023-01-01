scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Christopher teaser: Mammootty promises an action-packed investigative thriller, watch video

Christopher teaser: Malayalam film Christopher stars Mammootty, Vinay Rai, Sarath Kumar, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko, and Dileesh Pothan among others.

Christopher teaser MammoottyMammootty will be seen next in Christopher.

The teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty-starrer Christopher is out! The promo of the film, which has the tagline ‘Biography of a vigilante cop’, promises an action-packed investigative thriller.

In the film, Mammootty essays the role of DPCAW Chief Christopher. Helmed by B. Unnikrishnan, Christopher is written by Udaykrishna.

Watch Mammootty-starrer Christopher teaser:

Vinay Rai essays the villain named Sitaram Trimurthi in the film. The makers earlier shared a poster which revealed Vinay as a flamboyant bad man with tattoos all over his body. The movie also stars Sarath Kumar, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko, and Dileesh Pothan among others.

See posters of Mammootty-starrer Christopher:

Mammootty-starrer Christopher is expected to arrive in cinemas soon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 19:27 IST
Next Story

Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close