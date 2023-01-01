Christopher teaser: Mammootty promises an action-packed investigative thriller, watch video

The teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty-starrer Christopher is out! The promo of the film, which has the tagline ‘Biography of a vigilante cop’, promises an action-packed investigative thriller.

In the film, Mammootty essays the role of DPCAW Chief Christopher. Helmed by B. Unnikrishnan, Christopher is written by Udaykrishna.

Watch Mammootty-starrer Christopher teaser:

Vinay Rai essays the villain named Sitaram Trimurthi in the film. The makers earlier shared a poster which revealed Vinay as a flamboyant bad man with tattoos all over his body. The movie also stars Sarath Kumar, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko, and Dileesh Pothan among others.

See posters of Mammootty-starrer Christopher:

Mammootty-starrer Christopher is expected to arrive in cinemas soon.