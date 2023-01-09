Chiranjeevi: ‘Waltair Veerayya will make you laugh, scream…’

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi is quite upbeat about his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The actor noted that he always picks his words carefully while promoting his movies. “While talking about movies, we usually say things like I hope you would like this film and it becomes a hit. So that if the movie fares poorly, such words will give us an escape hatch. But, I don’t feel the same about this movie. I am very confident that you will like it and it will become a blockbuster,” Chiranjeevi said while talking at the film’s pre-release event.

Chiranjeevi was also very generous in his praise for the movie’s director Bobby. The actor revealed that he was aware that Bobby was his big fan but he was blown away by his style of working. “I know Bobby admires me. I am very happy about that. There will be a lot of people who admire me. But, when it comes to making movies, where crores of rupees are spent, mutual admiration and love don’t matter. We should first love the story we are making and bring that to the screen in a way that people enjoy it. Only then the mutual love between us will have some meaning,” he remarked.

Chiranjeevi noted that Bobby worked on Waltair Veerayya without an iota of ego and never stopped improving the script. “I have become Bobby’s fan for his hard work and dedication. He’s an inspiration for other filmmakers,” he added.

Chiranjeevi further promised that Waltair Veerayya is unapologetically commercial. “Our main motive was to entertain people. This movie will entertain people of all age groups. This is a pakka commercial film. But, not just another commercial movie. Every second this movie will make the audience laugh, scream and inspire. Waltair Veerayya is an emotional roller coaster ride. There will never be a dull moment,” he said.

Waltair Veerayya is due in cinemas on Friday. The film is releasing a day after Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. “For the first time in the history of Telugu cinema, a production house (Mythri Movie Makers) is releasing two big movies at the same time. And the producers are not afraid or nervous. Their confidence in the subject gives them courage. They believe that the audience will appreciate both films. Their (producers) well-being is important for our ecosystem. So I am wishing from the bottom of my heart that both Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayy should become big hits,” he said.

Waltair Veerayya also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.