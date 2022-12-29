Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya’s fourth song Poonakaalu Loading gets release date

The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Waltair Veerayya will release its fourth song “Poonakaalu Loading” on December 30. The songs released so far have been picturised on Chiranjeevi but “Poonakaalu Loading” will feature him along with Ravi Teja.

So far, three songs “Boss Party”, “Sridevi Chiranjeevi” and “Veerayya Title Song” from the film have been released for fans. “Poonakaalu Loading” is being presented as a New Year’s gift for Chiranjeevi and Ravi’s fans.

The release date announcement poster of “Poonakaalu Loading” was released on Thursday. It shows Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja looking at each other with a lot of aggression in their eyes. The set-up of the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, looks like a carnival.

Waltair Veerayya is helmed by Bobby, who is a self-proclaimed fan of Chiranjeevi. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha and Rajendra Prasad. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

The film’s Telugu and Hindi version will hit theatres on January 13, 2023.