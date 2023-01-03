Chiranjeevi hosts a party for Waltair Veerayya team, says ‘Here’s the party’

Telugu star Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in director Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya, which is touted to be a mass entertainer. The megastar recently threw a lavish party for the cast and crew of the film at his residence in Hyderabad. However, leading lady Shruti Haasan was missing from the do.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture, where he poses with director Bobby, co-stars Ravi Teja and Vennela Kishore and others. The actor captioned the image, ‘Here’s the party For Team #WaltairVeerayya.’ This was Chiranjeevi’s reference to the film’s song “Boss Party”.

Bobby also posted the same picture and wrote and emotional caption, expressing gratitude that the year has started on a positive note. He wrote on Twitter, “It’s an awesome evening with my dearest Annayya @KChiruTweets, Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu & my entire team of #WaltairVeerayya. 2023 started on an auspicious note with our hardworking and Loveable team. #PoonakaaluLoading from jan 13th.”

Waltair Veerayya will release in Hindi and Telugu on January 13. The film, which also stars Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha and Rajendra Prasad, has been cleared by the censor board with a UA certificate. Bobby informed fans about this development and urged them to come and watch the film with their families. The director wrote, “#WaltairVeerayya censored with U/A. Experience the MEGA MASS action packed entertainer with your Family & Friends this Sankranthi in theaters.”

After Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi has director Mehr Ramesh’s film Bhola Shankar. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. It is expected to release in April 2023.