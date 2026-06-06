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Chinese Actor Jin Ze dies at 33; agency confirms he passed away at home
Chinese actor Jin Ze has died at 33. The rising star's sudden death has shocked fans, with several of his projects still awaiting release.
Chinese actor Jin Ze, who built a loyal following through romance dramas and short-form series, has died at the age of 33. His agency announced the news in an official statement, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.
Jin Ze’s agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., confirmed the news in an official statement released on June 6. According to the company, the actor, whose real name was Zhang Jiawei, passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4. No cause of death has been disclosed.
“We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026,” the statement read.
The agency described him as an outstanding young actor and model and extended condolences to his family.
“Jin Ze, formerly known as Zhang Jiawei, was born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province. He was an outstanding young actor and model… We express our deepest grief and extend our sincere condolences to his family.”
The agency also urged the public to respect the privacy of Jin Ze’s loved ones and avoid spreading unverified information as the family handles funeral arrangements.
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News of Jin Ze’s death spread rapidly online
Reports of the actor’s passing began circulating on Chinese social media before the agency released its official statement. Within hours, discussions surrounding his death became one of the most talked-about topics online, attracting widespread attention from fans and members of the entertainment industry.
Tributes soon poured in across social media platforms, with admirers and colleagues remembering him as a dedicated performer and a warm, humble individual.
His final social media post
Just weeks before his death, Jin Ze had shared an update with fans. On May 6, the actor posted on his Sina Weibo account, which has more than five million followers, announcing that filming had wrapped on one of his latest projects.
Jin Ze’s death comes at a time when several of his upcoming projects were awaiting release. Among them was Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, which had already generated considerable buzz among viewers. According to industry data, the drama had attracted more than 1.48 million reservations on the Hongguo Short Drama platform ahead of its premiere.
From fashion model to television star
Born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province, Jin Ze graduated from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology before beginning his career in the fashion industry.
He first gained recognition as a model before transitioning into acting, where he steadily built a name for himself through television dramas and romantic series.
Over the years, he appeared in projects including Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn and Don’t Negotiate with Your Boss. His performances and on-screen charm helped him build a loyal fan following.
In recent years, Jin Ze found renewed success through China’s rapidly expanding micro-drama and short-form content market, becoming a familiar face in one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.
Several of those projects had yet to be released at the time of his death.
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