Chinese Actor Jin Ze dies at 33; agency confirms he passed away at home

Chinese actor Jin Ze, who built a loyal following through romance dramas and short-form series, has died at the age of 33. His agency announced the news in an official statement, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Jin Ze’s agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., confirmed the news in an official statement released on June 6. According to the company, the actor, whose real name was Zhang Jiawei, passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4. No cause of death has been disclosed.

“We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026,” the statement read.