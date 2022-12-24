Chinamyai Sripaada lashes out at trolls for sexualising Nayanthara: ‘Wonder what will happen if these men have daughters’

Actor Nayanthara recently made a public appearance at the preview show of her latest release, Connect. Pictures and videos of the actor were shared on social media. A video clip of Nayanthara from the event attracted many negative comments about her looks and personal life. Disturbed by the perverse nature of the comments, singer Chinmayi has lashed out at the FilmiFriday at the page for not curating and deleting the comments, but instead making critical comments to it private.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmiFriday ™ (@filmifriday)

Sharing screenshots of the comments on her Instagram story, the singer wrote, “Comments in this post. All perverts. The creeps. It is good that @FilmiFirday didn’t modetate the comments so we know who the dangerous ones are (sic).” In another Insta story, she wrote, “I am wondering – whether all these men were breastfed or not? I wonder what will happen if these men have daughters (sic).”

Chinmayi’s Insta story slamming the trolls Chinmayi’s Insta story slamming the trolls

Meanwhile, Swati Jagdish, who owns a sex education page, also lashed out at the trolls in the comments section of the post. She wrote, “The men commenting on Nayantara, her breasts, about her husband, their sex life, etc here. I feel very bad for the women in your life. Especially, your female friends, little cousin etc.”

Comment of sexual educator Swati Comment of sexual educator Swati

Swati, who goes by the Insta handle mayas_amma, added, “Mine is a sex ed page. I recommend all of you, especially the cowards with the fake ids to follow my work so you get some sense into brains on how to see/treat women (etc).”

When Swati’s comment disappeared from the post, Chinmayi again slammed the Instagram page for allowing the trolls to remain visible, but deleting the sex educator’s comment. Chinmayi wrote, “What I have noticed in many of these pages – They remove comments from women critics of such behaviour but keep the perverted abusive comments (sic).”

Chinmayi’s Insta story questioning the deletion of Swati’ post Chinmayi’s Insta story questioning the deletion of Swati’ post

However, the admin of the page reached out to Chinmayi saying that Swati’s comment was not deleted but got filtered out along with the sexual comments as they shared the same words.