Chhavi Mittal shows off her breast cancer surgery scar, says she ‘earned a new life’ this year

Actor Chhavi Mittal has proudly and successfully won the battle against breast cancer. The actor, who doesn’t shy away from sharing her journey with her followers on social media, uploaded new pictures in which she is flaunting her breast cancer surgery scar, while she enjoys a holiday in Dubai.

The television actor is known for shows such as Ghar Ki Laksmi Betiyaan, Bandini, and Virasaat. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022 and eventually underwent surgery. On social media, the actor often shares her journey as a breast cancer survivor to help others going through something similar.

In her latest Instagram post, Chhavi is seen in a white bikini as she gets clicked looking back at the camera. She captioned the images as, “This is what I earned his year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.#breastcancersurvivor.”

Chhavi had also posted a long note at the end of September, thanking her doctors and putting up pictures with the medical team that treated her. In the note, she had added, “As far as my recovery goes, there are still some aspects that bother me on a daily basis, but all my doctors are extremely happy and pleasantly surprised with my recovery…”

Chhavi is also known for her digital series Better Half, and is the founder of production house Shitty Ideas Trending, which she opened with husband Mohit Hussain.