scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Chhavi Mittal shows off her breast cancer surgery scar, says she ‘earned a new life’ this year

Actor Chhavi Mittal uploaded new pictures from a beach, and looks hail and hearty after winning her battle against breast cancer.

Chhavi MittalActor Chhavi Mittal is enjoying a vacation in Dubai. (Photo: Instagram.chhavihussain)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Chhavi Mittal has proudly and successfully won the battle against breast cancer. The actor, who doesn’t shy away from sharing her journey with her followers on social media, uploaded new pictures in which she is flaunting her breast cancer surgery scar, while she enjoys a holiday in Dubai.

Also Read |Chhavi Mittal shares a message for those using filters on pictures: ‘Please remember…’

The television actor is known for shows such as Ghar Ki Laksmi Betiyaan, Bandini, and Virasaat. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022 and eventually underwent surgery. On social media, the actor often shares her journey as a breast cancer survivor to help others going through something similar.

In her latest Instagram post, Chhavi is seen in a white bikini as she gets clicked looking back at the camera. She captioned the images as, “This is what I earned his year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.#breastcancersurvivor.”

Check out Chhavi’s post –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

 

Chhavi had also posted a long note at the end of September, thanking her doctors and putting up pictures with the medical team that treated her. In the note, she had added, “As far as my recovery goes, there are still some aspects that bother me on a daily basis, but all my doctors are extremely happy and pleasantly surprised with my recovery…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Chhavi is also known for her digital series Better Half, and is the founder of production house Shitty Ideas Trending, which she opened with husband Mohit Hussain.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 18:43 IST
Next Story

Netflix unveils list of most-watched films and shows of 2022; no RRR, but Dhanush’s The Gray Man is number one

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, 10 celebrity photos
Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close