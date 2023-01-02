Chef Vikas Khanna got me onboard MasterChef India, reveals Chef Garima Arora

Cooking reality show MasterChef India is all set to launch tonight. While chef Vikas Khanna and chef Ranveer Brar will be back as judges, Michelin Star awardee Garima Arora will make her debut with the Sony TV show.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Garima revealed that it was Vikas who got her onboard MasterChef India. Recalling the first call, Garima said that while she doesn’t remember what Vikas spoke, she was just overjoyed seeing his name flash on her phone’s screen. “That moment alone was a big achievement for me. To be honest, it was he who started it and even pushed on both ends to get me here. It’s all because of him that I am sitting here,” she shared.

Talking about the show, chef Garima Arora said that it was her first time doing something like this, and it was an exciting experience for her. She added that everything is new, and co-judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna made it very welcoming for her. “Thodi ragging bhi huyi (I was even ragged a bit),” she added with a laugh.

The chef further spoke about her expectations from MasterChef India, stating that she’s looking forward to a lot of regional Indian food. “I am also looking forward to authentic and community-driven food. Of course, the international flair would be there and various other cuisines but there will be equal focus on local food,” she shared.

Chef Ranveer Brar, on his part, shared, “I think I am looking forward to witnessing the change the pandemic has made in the food ecosystem. People cooked so much, started cloud cooking. I want to see how much of it has trickled down factually and actually. Want to see how our vision towards food has changed.”

MasterChef India will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV on weekdays.