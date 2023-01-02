scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Chef Vikas Khanna got me onboard MasterChef India, reveals Chef Garima Arora

Masterchef India judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna talk about the new season of the cooking reality show.

MasterChef India airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.
Listen to this article
Chef Vikas Khanna got me onboard MasterChef India, reveals Chef Garima Arora
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cooking reality show MasterChef India is all set to launch tonight. While chef Vikas Khanna and chef Ranveer Brar will be back as judges, Michelin Star awardee Garima Arora will make her debut with the Sony TV show.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Garima revealed that it was Vikas who got her onboard MasterChef India. Recalling the first call, Garima said that while she doesn’t remember what Vikas spoke, she was just overjoyed seeing his name flash on her phone’s screen. “That moment alone was a big achievement for me. To be honest, it was he who started it and even pushed on both ends to get me here. It’s all because of him that I am sitting here,” she shared.

Talking about the show, chef Garima Arora said that it was her first time doing something like this, and it was an exciting experience for her. She added that everything is new, and co-judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna made it very welcoming for her. “Thodi ragging bhi huyi (I was even ragged a bit),” she added with a laugh.

Watch |On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan gets unusual request from chef Vikas Khanna: ‘Sir, yaha pe logo ko…’

The chef further spoke about her expectations from MasterChef India, stating that she’s looking forward to a lot of regional Indian food. “I am also looking forward to authentic and community-driven food. Of course, the international flair would be there and various other cuisines but there will be equal focus on local food,” she shared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022

Chef Ranveer Brar, on his part, shared, “I think I am looking forward to witnessing the change the pandemic has made in the food ecosystem. People cooked so much, started cloud cooking. I want to see how much of it has trickled down factually and actually. Want to see how our vision towards food has changed.”

MasterChef India will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV on weekdays.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 21:21 IST
Next Story

Organs of 18-yr-old brain-dead boy give new life to six in Surat

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close